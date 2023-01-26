Elon Musk confirms plans to integrate crypto into Twitter. Dogecoin celebrates Tipping Tuesday with 7% gains. McDonald’s to fall in love with DOGE? There’s one condition. The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) eyes a comfortable spot in the new Twitter Payments scheme, as reassured by Elon Musk in a recent interview with the Financial Times. After the piece was published, DOGE caught a bullish trend to spike by 7% in a matter of hours, reclaiming the $0.09 fundamental support line.

13 HOURS AGO