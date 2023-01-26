Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 7% Daily, Ready to Flip Cardano (ADA) Next?
Elon Musk confirms plans to integrate crypto into Twitter. Dogecoin celebrates Tipping Tuesday with 7% gains. McDonald’s to fall in love with DOGE? There’s one condition. The top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) eyes a comfortable spot in the new Twitter Payments scheme, as reassured by Elon Musk in a recent interview with the Financial Times. After the piece was published, DOGE caught a bullish trend to spike by 7% in a matter of hours, reclaiming the $0.09 fundamental support line.
Amazon Allegedly to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
Amazon is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the potential growth of NFTs within the company’s future. Several sources familiar...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody. The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a stark reminder...
“TRX Will Be Accepted in China” – Justin Sun Makes Bold Claim
Tron founder Justin Sun names five countries to make TRX legal tender. Sun’s Huobi Global exchange underwent massive lay-offs in late 2022. Sun’s USDD stablecoin hasn’t reclaimed $1.00 since 22 November 2022. Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun took to Twitter to reveal his New Year’s Resolution. In...
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Users will be able to pay for goods and services in Brazil with 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Binance USD (BUSD). Binance will charge a 0.9% fee per transaction and offer up to 8% in crypto cashback. Users will also be able to make ATM withdrawals for free.
Ripple Shakes Up Leadership Ahead of XRP Lawsuit Outcome – What to Expect in Advance
Ripple Labs has announced the promotion of Monica Long to the position of president. Long’s appointment as president comes at a critical time for the company, as the lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) nears its conclusion. SEC lawsuit alleges XRP was issued as unregistered security...
Crypto Influencers You Need to Know About
Despite difficult market conditions, cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow at an explosive rate. According to a recent report by Crypto.com, a leading centralized crypto exchange, 2022 saw a 39% increase in the number of cryptocurrency holders worldwide. Much of this growth can be credited to crypto influencers, who have made...
BlockFi Gains Court Approval to Sell Mining Facilities
The US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved BlockFi’s sale of its mining facilities. The bids for the assets are due by Feb. 20, and the auction will take place a week later. The bankruptcy court elaborated on special conditions for the sale of mining assets.
Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Loses USD Peg as OKX Announces Delisting of the Stablecoin
The Gemini-issued U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin Gemini Dollar (GUSD) has been de-pegged after the crypto exchange OKX announced plans to delist the coin from its trading platform. GUSD Loses Peg on OKX Delisting. On Tuesday, January 31st, OKX announced that the crypto exchange would delist the Gemini Dollar (GUSD), citing users’...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
