Osmond, NE

piercecountyleader.com

Couple Plans May Wedding

Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
PIERCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD votes to not accept dam projects for Battle Creek flood control

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District approved a motion to no longer pursue Battle Creek flood control projects that would require a dam. It comes after landowners have repeatedly asked the board of directors to not pursue such a venture. The LENRD has been researching potential flood control in Battle Creek projects for years.
BATTLE CREEK, NE
KSNB Local4

Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE

