News Channel Nebraska
Pillen names Norfolk Public Safety Director Scott Cordes as new state fire marshal
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk's Public Safety Director is Nebraska's newest fire marshal, with Gov. Jim Pillen announcing Scott Cordes to the position on Friday. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Plans May Wedding
Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
News Channel Nebraska
'Shock and anger': Norfolk mayor speaking out about NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The mayor of Norfolk is speaking out about a northeast Nebraska transit service that had to cease operations due to alleged theft within the organization. The North Fork Area Transit service had to shut down on Jan. 6 due to a lack of funds. Former general manager Jeffrey Stewart is being accused of embezzling over $740,000 for flights, purchases at casinos, meals at area restaurants, home goods and more, all for personal use, according to investigators.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD votes to not accept dam projects for Battle Creek flood control
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District approved a motion to no longer pursue Battle Creek flood control projects that would require a dam. It comes after landowners have repeatedly asked the board of directors to not pursue such a venture. The LENRD has been researching potential flood control in Battle Creek projects for years.
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
KSNB Local4
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
