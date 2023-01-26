ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gregory Lyon
2d ago

My advice is to new home buyers . Back out and run. It's far better to lose a small down payment than to sign for something that you cannot afford. Interest rates are back where they were around 1980. No more 3 percent loans. I never understood who would actually loan money at a measly 3 percent anyway

