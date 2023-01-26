ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

South Mississippi adult dodgeball league brings community together

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a lucky group of adults threw away their stress and turned up the fun at a high-energy dodgeball tournament. Nearly fifty folks from around the coast had the chance to relive their childhood with a classic game of dodgeball thanks to event coordinator, Torian Brown. The ambitious 27-year-old made the opportunity possible as nine teams competed for the Adult Superhero vs. Villain themed Dodgeball Tournament at a local recreation center in Pascagoula.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDSU

Flood Watch on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — Sunday is a WDSU Impact Day. There is a locally heavy rain risk and low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm across our area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Northshore and Pearl River County, MS, until 6 a.m. Monday. The risk of severe...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

U.S. Congress honors killed coastal Mississippi officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6. House Resolution 63, introduced […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead after traffic fatality on Boykin Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday has claimed the life of one man, according to police. According to ALEA, at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Rodney Dean Kennedy, 65, of Irvington was fatally injured when his 2004 GMC Sierra left the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.
MOBILE, AL

