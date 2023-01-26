Mardi Gras Tribute Store Annual Passholder & Team Member Preview Dates Revealed at Universal Studios Florida

Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: More Mardi Gras 2023 Booths Added to Universal Studios Florida & CityWalk
Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval won’t just be confined to Universal Studios Florida this year. We saw food booths installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure a few days ago, and now two booths are in Universal CityWalk Orlando. If you’re a foodie, the discount food and beverage card is the best way to experience everything Mardi Gras has to offer. Menus haven’t officially been announced yet, but we’ve seen a few labels hinting at the booth themes.
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffin Vegan Hand Pies Return from the Dead to Haunt Universal Studios Florida Once Again
Mardi Gras might be right around the corner, but some of us are still thinking about Halloween Horror Nights 24/7. If you’re one of those spooky people, we invite you to get a small taste of HHN 31 with the return of the Sambusa Coffins! These were a very popular item from 2022 and could be found at the booth in Gramercy Park, along with the Pizza Skulls. In case you missed it, Pizza Skulls can now be found at Islands of Adventure, and now you can find the Sambusa Coffins at Universal Studios Florida.
Crews Placing Weather-Proof Sheathing Over Jurassic Park River Adventure Hole at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Work continues in Universal’s Islands of Adventure on fixing the hole in the show building of Jurassic Park River Adventure that was created by Hurricane Ian last fall. The attraction is currently closed for an overall refurbishment. We noticed the Jurassic Park logo had been removed from this warning sign, likely to be fixed up or replaced. Some rumors speculate that it may be turned into the Jurassic World version, but unless it was changing in name only, it would need a longer refurbishment to match the version at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
Universal’s Epic Universe Continues Toward 2025 Opening With Themed Lands Taking Shape
Photographer bioreconstruct has shared another round of aerial photos of Epic Universe construction on Twitter. Epic Universe will be a new Universal Orlando Resort theme park, scheduled to open in the summer of 2025. It will have its own Super Nintendo World. Other details haven’t been officially announced, but the other lands are rumored to be “How to Train Your Dragon,” Universal Classic Monsters, and a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood
As guests at Disneyland have reportedly begun damaging the newly opened queue of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the team members at Universal Studios Hollywood are taking no chances with the queue of their newest attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Guests who were lucky enough to have already previewed Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood may be surprised to learn that an incredibly detailed model prominently displayed in Bowser’s Castle has now been covered with a cage to prevent theft or damage.
