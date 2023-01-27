ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Paul Olson: Join the new All American Party

There is much lamenting over the political polarization in America. A few suggestions:. Repeat after me, “I am an independent.” Even if you cannot quite wrap your head around the idea of not being affiliated with one of our two wonderful political parties, just get in the habit of making a declaration of independence. It will feel good to believe your positions on issues are based on careful research and reasoning and not due to the dictates of distant leaders who know nothing about you. You should want the complacent political parties to have to work harder to win your allegiance and be compelled to come up with reasonable policies that benefit the average taxpayer. Your independence signifies that your loyalty is to the Constitution and not political parties who think of you as a vote and not as a valued individual.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy