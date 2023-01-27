There is much lamenting over the political polarization in America. A few suggestions:. Repeat after me, “I am an independent.” Even if you cannot quite wrap your head around the idea of not being affiliated with one of our two wonderful political parties, just get in the habit of making a declaration of independence. It will feel good to believe your positions on issues are based on careful research and reasoning and not due to the dictates of distant leaders who know nothing about you. You should want the complacent political parties to have to work harder to win your allegiance and be compelled to come up with reasonable policies that benefit the average taxpayer. Your independence signifies that your loyalty is to the Constitution and not political parties who think of you as a vote and not as a valued individual.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO