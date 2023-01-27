Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
Video: What Happened With Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After WWE Royal Rumble?
Here’s what happened after WWE Royal Rumble 2023 went off the air, following the devastating Bloodline segment. In the main event of the January 28 show, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. While the Bloodline were beating Owens down after the bout, Sami...
Huge News On Stone Cold Steve Austin Plans For WrestleMania 39
A huge update has emerged on the status of Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39) event in April. Recent reports had indicated that WWE had made offers to Austin for him to wrestle on the show after his outing last year against Kevin Owens was considered a big success.
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
‘Major Interest’ In Popular Free Agent, Fans Suspect AEW Or WWE
An update has emerged on the status of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, following his departure from NJPW. Ibushi officially became a free agent at midnight on February 1 in Japan. Almost immediately after his NJPW contract expired (3:01pm ET on January 31 in the UK), Ibushi was announced for several GCW shows during WrestleMania week in March.
Major New AEW Signing, Tony Khan Booking Plans
A look at AEW potentially making a new major signing in Kota Ibushi, and the booking plans that Tony Khan may have in mind. Ibushi is officially a free agent, so let’s take a look…. Kota Ibushi Joining AEW?. First of all, we still don’t know for a fact...
WWE Star Recalls Her First Encounter With Trish Stratus
A WWE star has recalled her first encounter with Trish Stratus. Zelina Vega signed with WWE in 2017 and soon started as a manager on the NXT brand. Growing up a fan of the company and the business, it was a dream come true. Two of the WWE star’s biggest...
WWE Star Gets Personal On TV: ‘The Only Reason He Married You Is Because He Knocked You Up’
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, two stars took the mic to have a war of the words and it got incredibly feisty!. With their previously scheduled steel cage match set for Raw 30 effectively cancelled, the feud between Becky Lynch and Bayley not only continued tonight (January 30) it got extremely personal!
Rhea Ripley To Make WrestleMania Decision On January 30 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley is set to make her WrestleMania 39 decision on the January 30 edition of WWE Raw. At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley made history by starting the match at #1 and setting the record for the longest time in the Women’s Rumble to win the entire thing.
Top Star Secures Spot In WWE Elimination Chamber
After earlier news broke that the Elimination Chamber premium live event would feature the titular match for the United States Championship, one big name is already confirmed. In an exciting match between Rollins and the continually impressive Chad Gable, it was eventually Rollins who picked up the win. United States...
WWE Name Explains Why He Missed Raw 30
WWE NXT commentator Booker T has explained why he wasn’t at the 30th anniversary special episode of WWE Raw. A number of familiar faces made appearances on the January 23 show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and D-Generation X. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that...
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
WWE Star Injured At WrestleMania 38 Returns On Raw
In a surprise return during tonight’s WWE Raw (January 30), a star who has been out with injury since WrestleMania 38 finally returned!. With the Miz taking to the ring for a segment whereby he complained about his Royal Rumble failure as well as a lack of feature during Raw 30, he was then interrupted by Adam Pearce.
Idiocy Impressed Tony Khan Into Giving AEW Name A Job
An AEW name has revealed how they got a role in the company and what brought them to the attention of Tony Khan. RJ City is the host of the AEW YouTube show Hey! (EW) and recently revealed how he ended up in the company. Speaking to Stephanie Chase, City...
NJPW Star Discusses Being Close To Signing With WWE
NJPW star Jeff Cobb has revealed that he was close to signing with WWE in the summer of 2021. Cobb is currently pushed as one of NJPW’s top rising stars, in the United Empire faction. Speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews, Cobb revealed that he was previously having talks...
Top WWE Star Teases UFC Announcement
A top WWE star has teased a UFC announcement on social media. At WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul made his return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel last November. Entering at #29 in the Men’s Rumble, Paul lasted until the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.
WWE Star Found Out About Recent Title Win Just Hours Before It Happened
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has commented on her return to the company. After months away from WWE TV, Flair made her comeback on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown. On the show, Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on her first night...
AEW Name Praises Recent ‘More Valuable’ WWE Return
An AEW name has revealed his thoughts about a former AEW star who returned to WWE after a brief period in Tony Khan’s company. Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone spoke about William Regal’s time in AEW, saying:. “Regal is one of the more valuable...
