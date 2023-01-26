ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Acoustic Decoding of Brain Waves to Detect the Music a Person Is Hearing

Researchers at the University of Essex discovered a for monitoring brain waves that can identify the music a person is listening to. Researchers used a combination of two non-invasive methods - functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure blood flow through the entire brain and electroencephalogram (EEG) to assess realtime brain activity while listening to a piece of music.

