Related
MultCo DA launches STEP Court for some Measure 11 crimes
The Strategic Treatment and Engagement Program -- STEP -- combines treatment for drugs and mental health for offenders facing Measure 11 crimes.
Convicted Portland murderer faces jail time for California crimes
Convicted Portland murderer Larry Hurwitz is facing a potential six-month jail term for violating the terms of his post-prison release supervision for the infamous 1990 murder of Tim Moreau.
FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for tips about three arsons in Oregon last summer against an anti-abortion group and centers. The attacks occurred between May and July in Portland, Gresham and Keizer. One attack targeted the Mother and Child Education Center in Portland. Another involved Molotov cocktails thrown at the Oregon Right to […] The post FBI investigating abortion-related attacks in Oregon, nationwide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Readers respond: Amnesty for classified documents
Why doesn’t Congress pass an act that declares an ongoing general amnesty for confidential materials that are turned in voluntarily and anonymously by anyone? Then let’s get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden story. Dennis Phillips, Portland. To read more letters to the editor, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
kptv.com
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
Man accused in Gresham MAX station attack found unfit to proceed in court
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of an unprovoked and bloody attack on an older man at a Gresham MAX platform early this month has been found unable to aid and assist in his own legal defense, according to court documents. Koryn Daniel Kraemer, 25, was charged with second-degree...
thereflector.com
Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case
A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
KATU.com
Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
KGW
Portland man indicted for 2011 murder
37-year-old Jawaun Polk was charged for murder in the second degree and other charges. He was already in the Multnomah County Jail on other unrelated charges.
centraloregondaily.com
Willie Richardson, Oregon voice for racial equality, dies at 74
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Willie Richardson, a longtime champion for minority education and respected voice for racial equality in Oregon, has died. She was 74. Family members told the Statesman Journal that Richardson, of Salem, died Wednesday. Close friends and family members said Richardson had been dealing with ongoing health issues.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
ijpr.org
Families of Oregon students with disabilities search for solutions in face of insufficient academic support
This is the second story in a series about the state of special education in Oregon, including how students and educators are faring after years of pandemic disruptions. You can read the first story here. Even before the pandemic, Jennifer Brooks had submitted six complaints to the Lake Oswego School...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes
“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
Fight in Clark County motel room; 1 dead, 1 arrested
A fight in a Clark County motel room left one man dead and another booked into jail for 2nd-degree murder.
