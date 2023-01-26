Mayor launches Central Eastside ‘reset’ plan to stop crime, clean up trash – and keep businesses from leaving

Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes
“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
Mike Schrunk, Multnomah County’s longest serving former D.A., dies at age 80
Mike Schrunk, the humble public servant who masterfully led the largest district attorney’s office in the state for a record 32 years, died Monday from complications from battling Alzheimer’s disease, his family said. He was 80. As Multnomah County’s top prosecutor, Schrunk earned the respect of deputy prosecutors,...
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center
The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair
A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78
Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff after a long career in the Portland Police Bureau, died last month. He was 78. Noelle, who lived in Bend with his wife, Rosie Sizer, the former Portland police chief, died Dec. 21 from an infection, according to his obituary.
Oregon software company Exterro lays off two-dozen employees after buying Zapproved
Beaverton legal technology company Exterro said Monday it has laid off less than 3% of its workforce following its acquisition of a Portland competitor, Zapproved, earlier this month. Exterro said most of the nearly two-dozen layoffs are in the Portland area. “It is common for synergies to be discovered and...
Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters
Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
TriMet FX2 rapid buses return to Division route
TriMet’s green bendy buses hit Division Street again Sunday more than two months after the transit agency unceremoniously pulled the buses from its new Gresham-to-Portland route due to a mechanical failure. The temporary disappearance of the 60-foot articulated buses marred the first few months of service for TriMet’s $175...
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Man dies after boat capsizes on Lewis River, Clark County Sheriff says
This story has been updated. A man died after a small boat capsized Sunday morning on the north fork of the Lewis River, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
Portland ends January with chilly morning, cloudy skies Tuesday; high 40
Metro area temperatures as of 5 a.m. were well below freezing Tuesday. National Weather Service reporting stations across Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark counties showed temperatures ranging from 22 to 29 degrees. With weak winter sun and plenty of clouds, Portland will have to work hard to reach the forecasted high of 40 degrees.
Police arrest man after he allegedly fired shotgun at house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood
Portland police arrested Michael J. Baca Friday after he allegedly fired a shotgun at another man in the Cully neighborhood in December. Baca, 36, was arrested on 14 charges, including attempted murder or aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangerment, among others.
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room
Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Readers respond: Amnesty for classified documents
Why doesn’t Congress pass an act that declares an ongoing general amnesty for confidential materials that are turned in voluntarily and anonymously by anyone? Then let’s get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden story. Dennis Phillips, Portland. To read more letters to the editor, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Portland area weekend weather: Much colder air is coming
The National Weather Service is warning of cold front bringing dangerously low wind chills -- possibly as low as -15 degrees -- in the Cascades Saturday night though Monday morning. Even lowland areas can get down to the teens. In the Portland area, a cloudy Saturday will likely bring some...
Readers respond: Goonies need respect
I have enjoyed many visits to Astoria and have an affinity for the Goonies movie, which caused your recent article on the “Goonies House” neighborhood to catch my attention, (“Dueling signs raise tensions in Goonies house neighborhood,” Jan. 23). Neighbors of the house in Astoria put a sign on their own home stating “Goonies not wanted.”
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
