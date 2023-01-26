ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Mayor launches Central Eastside ‘reset’ plan to stop crime, clean up trash – and keep businesses from leaving

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Readers respond: Expand I-205 with buses, not lanes

“We can survive inflation; we can survive recession; but we cannot survive an unabated climate crisis.” That is a quote from Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, speaking at Georgetown University on Oct. 2, 2022. Clackamas County folks don’t want to pay for more lanes on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Legacy to shutter birth center at Mount Hood Medical Center

The birth center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham, where 700 babies were born last year, will close March 17, a blow to east Multnomah County families and the latest sign of the challenging financial landscape confronting hospital systems as they emerge from the pandemic. Legacy officials plan...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler summoned to jury duty — again; postpones meeting with governor, county chair

A standing meeting between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and top state and local officials will be postponed this week after the mayor landed in a jury box. Wheeler joined dozens of his fellow residents and reported for jury duty at the Multnomah County Courthouse on Monday, the second time he’s been summoned to do so since entering office in 2017, said Bobby Lee, his chief of staff.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland weather Sunday remains cold; counties operate warming shelters

Cold temperatures continue in the Portland area Sunday, when high temperatures will reach 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunshine and gusts up to 30 mph are also expected during the day Sunday. At night, temperatures will drop into the 20s, prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency and open warming shelters in Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
PORTLAND, OR
TriMet FX2 rapid buses return to Division route

TriMet’s green bendy buses hit Division Street again Sunday more than two months after the transit agency unceremoniously pulled the buses from its new Gresham-to-Portland route due to a mechanical failure. The temporary disappearance of the 60-foot articulated buses marred the first few months of service for TriMet’s $175...
PORTLAND, OR
Police arrest man after he allegedly fired shotgun at house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood

Portland police arrested Michael J. Baca Friday after he allegedly fired a shotgun at another man in the Cully neighborhood in December. Baca, 36, was arrested on 14 charges, including attempted murder or aggravated murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangerment, among others.
PORTLAND, OR
Man arrested for murder in Vancouver motel room

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after responding to a call at the Sunnyside Motel in the Salmon Creek area Friday night where one man died. A 911 caller reported a disturbance in a motel room room at 12200 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver shortly after 9 p.m. Deputies found two men who appeared to have been fighting in the room. One of them was unconscious with substantial visible injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
VANCOUVER, WA
Readers respond: Amnesty for classified documents

Why doesn’t Congress pass an act that declares an ongoing general amnesty for confidential materials that are turned in voluntarily and anonymously by anyone? Then let’s get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden story. Dennis Phillips, Portland. To read more letters to the editor, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Goonies need respect

I have enjoyed many visits to Astoria and have an affinity for the Goonies movie, which caused your recent article on the “Goonies House” neighborhood to catch my attention, (“Dueling signs raise tensions in Goonies house neighborhood,” Jan. 23). Neighbors of the house in Astoria put a sign on their own home stating “Goonies not wanted.”
ASTORIA, OR
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
