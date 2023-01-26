ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The forester who helped transform trails along the Columbia River Gorge: Beat Check podcast

Few living Oregonians can say they played a role in shaping one of the crown jewels of our state, enjoyed by millions each year. Stan Hinatsu is one of those Oregonians. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, travel and outdoors reporter Jamie Hale stops by to talk about Hinatsu, his career and his legacy along the trails of the Columbia River Gorge.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Idaho8.com

Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
gcaptain.com

Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

