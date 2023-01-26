Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
The forester who helped transform trails along the Columbia River Gorge: Beat Check podcast
Few living Oregonians can say they played a role in shaping one of the crown jewels of our state, enjoyed by millions each year. Stan Hinatsu is one of those Oregonians. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, travel and outdoors reporter Jamie Hale stops by to talk about Hinatsu, his career and his legacy along the trails of the Columbia River Gorge.
Frigid cold: Sub-zero temperatures reported across the High Desert
Temperatures plunged below zero across much of Central Oregon early Monday as the Arctic front that brought some weekend snow got even colder. The post Frigid cold: Sub-zero temperatures reported across the High Desert appeared first on KTVZ.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love One Of Oregon’s Most Famous Resorts, Right On The Beach
At Oregon’s only resort hotel built right on the beach, The Inn At Spanish Head offers exceptional oceanfront lodging and penthouse dining. Each of the 120 oceanfront rooms has a balcony, and many have a full kitchen. The miles of sand beach and tide pools are just a short...
yachatsnews.com
State says southern Oregon coast can open for Dungeness crabbers Saturday, but warns of lingering acid issues
The last remaining stretch of Oregon’s coastline that has been closed to commercial Dungeness crab fishing will open Saturday, Feb. 4. Like so much of this season’s halting progress, a single caveat still applies to that stretch, which ranges from Cape Arago just south of Charleston to the California border.
Channel 6000
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 30: Manhunt underway in OR for suspect in attempted murder, semi fire closes I-90 and below freezing temps for daytime highs today
Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who reportedly uses dating apps to contact his victims. A semi truck caught fire and closed I-90 east of Ellensburg and temperatures won't make it above freezing across the region today.
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
beachconnection.net
US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River
(Pacific City, Oregon) – You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
Channel 6000
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels
OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
gcaptain.com
Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation
The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0