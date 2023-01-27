ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery...
OXFORD, MS
KTUL

OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy