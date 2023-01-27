Read full article on original website
KTUL
Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
KTUL
Man booked on misdemeanor charges dies in Oklahoma County Detention center
A man died inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center early Monday morning. Jail officials say Isiah Mitchell attempted suicide inside his cell around midnight. A detention officer called for medical staff and tried to help Mitchell. EMSA crews responded to the cell approximately 7 minutes later. Mitchell died at a...
KTUL
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KTUL
Stillwater police arrest man following stabbing, find dead dog in home
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police arrested a man on multiple charges on Monday following a stabbing incident. Police said officers responded to the area of 400 S. Duncan just before 5:30 p.m. A victim was treated on scene and later admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition.
KTUL
Norman police releases 911 call from fatal ice cream shop burglary
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 now has the 911 call after a man was killed while Norman police say he was burglarizing an ice cream shop. Norman police have not released the name of the shooter but family tells us the man killed was Bryce Homan. "I just...
KTUL
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
KTUL
'Slow down!': OHP tickets driver for going well over 100 MPH in a 70 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is urging people to slow down after a driver was ticketed for going far over the speed limit. Troopers said they stopped a driver in a Honda Accord on I-40 between Choctaw and Peebly on Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the...
KTUL
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
KTUL
Boone scores 18, leads balanced Oklahoma State over Ole Miss
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled to an 82-60 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery...
KTUL
OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
