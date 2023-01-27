ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Courtney Vandersloot bids Sky farewell, looks ahead to 'new beginning'

Courtney Vandersloot announced Tuesday in a social media post that she won't be returning to the Chicago Sky, setting the stage for her free agency move to another WNBA team. Free agents can officially sign with teams beginning Wednesday. Vandersloot, the No. 3 overall pick in 2011 out of Gonzaga,...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Allie Quigley to sit out 2023 WNBA season but not retiring

Four-time WNBA 3-point contest winner Allie Quigley, a 2021 champion with the Chicago Sky, will sit out the upcoming WNBA season but is not officially retiring, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported Wednesday. Without Quigley, Courtney Vanderslootand Candace Parker, who officially signed with the Las Vegas Aceson Wednesday, the Sky will look...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness

The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC7 Chicago

Charlotte visits Chicago, looks to end road losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (15-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to stop its three-game road skid when the Hornets take on Chicago. The Bulls are 19-15 in conference play. Chicago is seventh in the league with 34.0 defensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC7 Chicago

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, has died, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday. He was 84. "We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family," the team said in a statement. "The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way."
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB

Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...

Comments / 0

Community Policy