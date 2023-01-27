Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nets Preview: No LeBron, AD
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to the city that never sleeps to take on the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be the second game of a five-game road trip the Lakers currently find themselves on, coming on the heels of what was the most controversial game of not only the Lakers’ season, but possibly the NBA’s season as a whole.
silverscreenandroll.com
Reviewing Rui: How Hachimura’s looked through two Laker games
LOS ANGELES — On Wednesday evening after a win over the Spurs, Rui Hachimura sat down in the Crypto dot com Arena press room to field his first set of postgame questions as a Los Angeles Laker. After a round with the local beat crew, the presser proceeded for another 10 minutes or so, entirely in Japanese. For the remainder of his time on the podium, Hachimura answered at least three different Japanese-speaking reporters’ inquiries.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says pain in left foot varies day-to-day
After being as durable as any player of his generation throughout his career, injuries and wear and tear have crept up on LeBron James during his Lakers tenure. Specifically, in recent years, LeBron has battled through a number of nagging injuries that have cost him a handful of games here and there.
silverscreenandroll.com
3 trades that make sense for the Lakers after acquiring Rui Hachimura
Despite doing an admirable job weathering the storm during Anthony Davis’ absence, the Lakers still find themselves in an uphill battle. At 23-27, the team currently sits 13th in the Western Conference but are just mere games away from sneaking back into playoff contention. That said, they will need to jump multiple teams in the standings to do so, and will likely be jostling for positioning amongst that cluster of clubs from here on out.
silverscreenandroll.com
Rob Pelinka says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still consulted by front office
Few around the Lakers have been more openly critical of the team’s front office this year than LeBron James. On multiple occasions, LeBron has made postgame pleas for a trade to help bolster the roster as he has done everything he can to keep it afloat. It’s been a...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers take care of New York in OT
The Lakers got their two stars back and did everything they could to lose this game, but found a way to win in overtime when Russ took over and helped beat the NY Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back 129-123 on Tuesday. The Lakers got great performances from...
Comments / 0