Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
223 mile range electric bike with automatic shifting launched by CAKE
CAKE has just unveiled its latest heavy duty electric two-wheeler at CES 2023. But unlike the company’s electric motorcycles and scooters that came before it, the CAKE Åik is an electric bicycle complete with pedals. But don’t think that this e-bike isn’t ready for some hard work.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Rechargeable work light
The Syclone Jr. work light can rotate a full 360 degrees and is compact enough to fit into tight spaces. Weighing just 2 ounces, the work light can brighten up to 210 lumens, can run for as long as 8½ hours and is rechargeable via a USB port. It also has a magnetic base for hands-free use, a folding hook for hanging and a lens that can withstand many common automotive chemicals.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
Using The Refrigerator Efficiently
I would like to share some tips to use your refrigerator more efficiently, from proper cleaning to installation, maintenance, and placement of food. While your refrigerator is being transported or installed, be careful not to damage the pipes in the refrigerant circulation system of the device. The place where your refrigerator will be installed should be a dry and ventilated place, not exposed to direct sunlight and not near a heat source such as a stove or radiator.
insideevs.com
Meet the Candela C-8: An Electric Boat Powered By Polestar
While Polestar is still a young automobile company, the Gothenburg-based EV manufacturer's brand development has been working in overdrive. Delivering both the 1 and 2 stateside and aiming to deliver its upcoming 3 SUV by the end of 2023, Polestar's lineup is quickly expanding. But in August 2022, Polestar entered a venture with Candela, another Sweden-based electromobility firm. But this venture wasn't for a road vehicle, but rather a water-bound one.
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots
Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically...
gcimagazine.com
Are You Debuting an Ingredient at In-Cos Global?
If you're debuting an ingredient (hair care, color cosmetics or body care) at In-Cos Global, we want to hear from you!. Please send us a description of the ingredient and image(s) to jmueller@allured.com to be featured in our March 2023 Global Cosmetic Industry magazine. The entries will be part of...
techxplore.com
Bio-based plastics gain consumer favor over fossil fuels
When it comes to enhancing the sustainability of plastic beverage bottles, consumers are willing to pay a bonus for bio-based alternatives—the more so when the alternative is visually distinctive. This follows from research by Ph.D. candidate Maria Zwicker as part of the RIBIPOL project where novel rigid bio-based polyesters are being developed for potential large scale applications, such as beverage bottles. Her findings have been published in the January issue of the journal Sustainable Production and Consumption.
Battery powered by volcanic rocks: Could this be the future of energy?
YouTuber Matt Ferrell brings us entertaining and educational videos often focused on renewables. You may remember this video where he discussed if solar panels are worth it four years down the line or this clip where he discussed an invention that could superpower solar energy. In the latest edition of...
GE Appliances Launches New Induction Cooktop Line-Up Packed with Connected Capabilities Across Brands
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, continues to roll out new technology to accommodate evolving consumer demands. Its new line-up of induction cooktops builds on the benefits that owners would expect from induction technology with added connected features that make cooking on induction simpler and more precise than ever before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005044/en/ Guided Cooking Capabilities on New GE Profile Induction Cooktop (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
Phys.org
Low emission energy systems can create water conflict without smart design
A new study published today in Nature Sustainability has found that using hydropower dams to generate low emission energy can cause problems for other economic sectors such as food production unless smart designs are employed. Access to sustainable electricity is required to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but more...
Pinkbike.com
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
We get a lot of press releases for e-bike conversion kits in our inbox. Most are hub-drive motors, which aren't ideal for mountain biking. Recently we got an email from an Italian college student called Davide Zanetti who has made a DIY mid-drive motor that can be fitted to a regular MTB, and he says it only cost around $300. The advantage of a mid-drive motor is that it utilizes the bike's gearing, so it can provide more torque to the rear wheel when climbing in the lowest gears. It also improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass distribution for better suspension performance.
Techmer PM Successfully Launched its First Fluorine Free Polymer Processing Aid (PPA)
CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- For decades, plastic film processors have battled to overcome one of their biggest processing challenges, melt fracture. Now they face another daunting feat, regulatory compliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005017/en/ Techmer PM introduces HiTerra™ T5, a non-PFAS polymer process aid (PPA). (Photo: Business Wire)
techxplore.com
A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water
A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
ValueWalk
IDTechEx Explores The Transition To Oil In EV Thermal Management
The EV market continues to develop, not just in sales but in technology. A critical technology aspect for EVs is the thermal management of the various components to keep everything operating at the optimal temperature. Active cooling with water-glycol type coolants is the dominant thermal management strategy for the battery,...
NOX, a Global Leader in Flooring, Introduces Bio-Circular Balanced PVC to its Entire Products for the First Time in the World
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- NOX Corporation (CEO Dan Koh), a global LVT(Luxury Vinyl Tile) manufacturer, declared its world’s first plan for the transition to sustainable raw materials contributing to carbon reduction in all products. The NOX’s latest announcement focuses on the intention to replace more than 95% of the main raw materials constituting flooring materials with sustainable raw materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005502/en/ NOX Corporation introduces the world’s first Bio-Circular Balanced PVC to its entire products (Photo: NOX Corporation)
Comments / 0