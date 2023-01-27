Read full article on original website
Anchorage senator proposes new spending cap, key piece of Alaska fiscal plan
A Republican state senator from Anchorage is proposing major changes to Alaska’s state spending cap, in the first step toward a long-term plan to balance the state’s budget that multiple legislators say is a priority. The proposal from Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, received its first hearing in the...
More than half of Anchorage’s Assembly seats are up for election, with only two incumbents filed
More than half of the seats on the Anchorage Assembly are up for election this April, and only two incumbents are seeking reelection. Friday was the deadline to file to run in the April 4 city election. There are 21 people running for seven open Assembly seats, and the only...
‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska mom struggles to feed son
The last time Palmer resident Jessica Clayton received food stamps to help feed her and her 10-year-old son was Nov. 1. Clayton said Monday she’s feeling “hungry, frustrated and unheard, like I don’t matter, like my kid doesn’t matter.”. She’s been getting by with the help...
Hometown Alaska: Playing with sound at the Anchorage Museum’s Pass the Mic exhibit
We experience sound in different ways every day. But how often do we get to play with sound? The Anchorage Museum’s new exhibit Pass the Mic is encouraging its visitors to do just that. On this episode of Hometown Alaska we’ll uncover how the Pass the Mic exhibit was created and take you on a tour of sound exploration.
1 man killed and another injured in downtown Anchorage shooting
Anchorage police say two men were shot early Saturday in a parking lot outside a downtown bar, with one dying at the scene. An APD statement said officers responded just after 3:15 a.m. Saturday to calls about shots fired at a parking lot on West 3rd Avenue between G and H streets, near the Gaslight Lounge. Arriving officers found a man dead – identified by police Monday as 21-year-old Louis Talo.
