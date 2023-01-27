ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Anchorage senator proposes new spending cap, key piece of Alaska fiscal plan

A Republican state senator from Anchorage is proposing major changes to Alaska’s state spending cap, in the first step toward a long-term plan to balance the state’s budget that multiple legislators say is a priority. The proposal from Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, received its first hearing in the...
1 man killed and another injured in downtown Anchorage shooting

Anchorage police say two men were shot early Saturday in a parking lot outside a downtown bar, with one dying at the scene. An APD statement said officers responded just after 3:15 a.m. Saturday to calls about shots fired at a parking lot on West 3rd Avenue between G and H streets, near the Gaslight Lounge. Arriving officers found a man dead – identified by police Monday as 21-year-old Louis Talo.
