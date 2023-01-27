Photos: The best merchandise at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

San Diego — Not only are the views around Torrey Pines at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open tough to beat, but so is the merchandise.

The pro shop for the two municipal courses —North and South — is loaded with gems, including nods to the iconic host venue —one of the better logos in golf — and several head covers that would make a great addition to any bag.

There’s also a merchandise tent on the golf course in the Fan Zone with even more fan favorites. Plenty of hats, shirts, quarter vests, hoodies and sweaters, which would have come in handy on a breezy day. From Puma to Johnnie-O and Travis Mathew and Ahead, the Torrey Pines pro shop has it covered.