Photos: The best merchandise at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDeca_0kSonYsE00

San Diego — Not only are the views around Torrey Pines at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open tough to beat, but so is the merchandise.

The pro shop for the two municipal courses —North and South — is loaded with gems, including nods to the iconic host venue —one of the better logos in golf — and several head covers that would make a great addition to any bag.

There’s also a merchandise tent on the golf course in the Fan Zone with even more fan favorites. Plenty of hats, shirts, quarter vests, hoodies and sweaters, which would have come in handy on a breezy day. From Puma to Johnnie-O and Travis Mathew and Ahead, the Torrey Pines pro shop has it covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcpFQ_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcyPK_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFOjL_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuCPd_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXfKb_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRWrN_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0H9R_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34w8pQ_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPDwI_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXcjV_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgMLZ_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8xi3_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkrY8_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1Rlo_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNPA4_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvyJN_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daYFy_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c24Nv_0kSonYsE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSiKX_0kSonYsE00

