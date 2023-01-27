COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO