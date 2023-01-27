ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Staff member reportedly attacked at a Colorado correctional facility, investigation underway

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a staff member was reportedly attacked at a correctional facility in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, the incident happened on Saturday at the Crowly County Correctional Facility. The facility is northeast of Fowler off Highway 96, about 40 miles east of Pueblo. As of Wednesday afternoon, visitation at the facility was suspended until further notice because of the incident. Details on possible injuries were not shared.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Standoff in Security-Widefield

WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. 1 killed in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian hit by car south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday morning. Police say the driver was turning off of Las Vegas onto Tejon and hit a man in the crosswalk. Officers on scene told 11 News they were still looking for good witnesses to the crash and had not established who was at fault. At the time of this writing, no one has been cited.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 dogs die in fire south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night in the Security area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a structure fire in Security south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. The call came in just after 9 p.m. and crews reportedly arrived on scene in less than a minute. Road closures were put in place along Marquette Drive and Morningside Drive as firefighters responded to the call. The actual fire was in the 500 block of Marquette Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Dog hoarding case in Colorado, several animals adopted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several animals have new families tied to a dog hoarding case in Colorado. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared some details of the case with the public on Jan. 27. According to the organization, on Jan. 21 the owner of 11 dogs surrendered the animals.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy