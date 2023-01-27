ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site

MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
MILTON, WI
Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
MADISON, WI
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
MADISON, WI
Robert A. Regez, Jr.

MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
MADISON, WI
Robert William Engelberger

MARSHALL - Robert William Engelberger, age 86, of Marshall, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born April 7, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the son of Harold and Margaret (Gerke) Engelberger. Robert grew up in Madison, Monona, and Verona, Wis. He...
MARSHALL, WI
Donald Howard Phillips

Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Douglas Robert "Doug" "Bear" Pollard

Douglas Robert “Doug” “Bear” Pollard, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, while at his beloved cabin. He was born on Dec. 1, 1963, at Methodist Hospital, in Madison, Wis., to Donald and Anita (Kranz) Pollard. Doug attended Glendale Elementary, Sennett Middle School and LaFollette High School, where he graduated in 1982. He graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1987. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Cardinal Stritch College in 1996.
MADISON, WI
Protecting your home from frigid weather

MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
MADISON, WI
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
FITCHBURG, WI
UW System releases results of free speech survey

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
MADISON, WI
Loutrice L. Thompson

Loutrice L. Thompson, age 43, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 2, 1979, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Louis Zeigler and Truzella Thompson. Shell attended Detroit Public schools. She worked as a computer data processor at...
MADISON, WI
Mary "June" J. Vance

Madison – Mary J. “June” Vance, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Highland, WI, the daughter of Alphonse and Marie (Flemming) Eberle. On November 8, 1949, June was united in marriage to Jerry K. “Bud” Vance at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Highland, WI. June was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching baseball, especially the Cubs. June loved her family, and she cherished the time spent taking care of her grandkids.
FITCHBURG, WI
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire

BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN, WI
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

