Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Channel 3000
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site
MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?.
Channel 3000
'It was kind of a no-brainer': Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Channel 3000
Madison snow emergency to remain in effect Monday night
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's snow emergency will remain in effect Monday night, officials said, as crews continue to clean up after last week's storm. Alternate side parking rules are in effect for all residents, including those in the Snow Emergency Zone, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and off-street parking is recommended.
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies man pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man Tuesday whose body was pulled from Lake Waubesa over the weekend. Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary exam confirmed he died from drowning. Emergency crews were called to the northern part...
Channel 3000
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
Channel 3000
Fall River moves to 9-0 in Trailways West with win over Pardeeville
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Robert A. Regez, Jr.
MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
Channel 3000
Robert William Engelberger
MARSHALL - Robert William Engelberger, age 86, of Marshall, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He was born April 7, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the son of Harold and Margaret (Gerke) Engelberger. Robert grew up in Madison, Monona, and Verona, Wis. He...
Channel 3000
Donald Howard Phillips
Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.
Channel 3000
Douglas Robert "Doug" "Bear" Pollard
Douglas Robert “Doug” “Bear” Pollard, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, while at his beloved cabin. He was born on Dec. 1, 1963, at Methodist Hospital, in Madison, Wis., to Donald and Anita (Kranz) Pollard. Doug attended Glendale Elementary, Sennett Middle School and LaFollette High School, where he graduated in 1982. He graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1987. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Cardinal Stritch College in 1996.
Channel 3000
Protecting your home from frigid weather
MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
Channel 3000
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Channel 3000
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
Channel 3000
UW System releases results of free speech survey
OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
Channel 3000
Teen arrested after fight outside La Follette High School, basketball game postponed
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
Channel 3000
Loutrice L. Thompson
Loutrice L. Thompson, age 43, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 2, 1979, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Louis Zeigler and Truzella Thompson. Shell attended Detroit Public schools. She worked as a computer data processor at...
Channel 3000
Mary "June" J. Vance
Madison – Mary J. “June” Vance, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Highland, WI, the daughter of Alphonse and Marie (Flemming) Eberle. On November 8, 1949, June was united in marriage to Jerry K. “Bud” Vance at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Highland, WI. June was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and watching baseball, especially the Cubs. June loved her family, and she cherished the time spent taking care of her grandkids.
Channel 3000
One person taken to hospital, homeowners displaced in Brooklyn fire
BROOKLYN, Wis. -- A fire that began in a garage in Brooklyn Sunday left one person in the hospital and the homeowners displaced. Crews were called to the 100 block of Stacie Court just before 5 p.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an attached garage. The home was evacuated and one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 3000
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
