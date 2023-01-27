Donald Phillips, age 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home with his loving wife Joann by his side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00. Burial will be at Briggsville Cemetery immediately after the service with a luncheon to follow at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO