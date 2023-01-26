ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

packinsider.com

NC State 79 Wake Forest 77: Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

NC State improved to 17-4 on the year, and 7-4 in ACC play, defeating Wake Forest on the road 79-77 for a Quad 1 win. The Box Score is here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

Things not to do during this mini-break for UNC men’s basketball

It’s not the absolute drudgery of getting through a football bye week, but 8 days between the UNC Tar Heels’ trip to Syracuse and their next action, a chance for revenge at home against a Pittsburgh team that upset them early on in the ACC schedule, is a longer break than we’re used to in the winter/spring season. I’m sure the players welcome a chance to stay home for an extended period of time, recuperating injuries and the wear and tear that might not extend to that classification (looking at you, R.J. Davis). But for us layabouts, such extended periods of freedom in our evenings can’t help but encourage our minds to wander. And if you find yourself feeling so unmoored over the next week-ish, you might be encouraged to make some subpar decisions. In anticipation, here’s a guide: not of things that you should do, because the world is vast and oystery, but of things it’s probably best to avoid, for the sake of your continued peace.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets

A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
DURHAM, NC
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

State suspends Auditor Wood’s vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor’s vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state’s motor fleet management director notified...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Howard vs. North Carolina Central: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Current Records: North Carolina Central 10-9; Howard 12-10 The Howard Bison won both of their matches against the North Carolina Central Eagles last season (75-74 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bison and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Burr Arena. Howard is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC

