It’s not the absolute drudgery of getting through a football bye week, but 8 days between the UNC Tar Heels’ trip to Syracuse and their next action, a chance for revenge at home against a Pittsburgh team that upset them early on in the ACC schedule, is a longer break than we’re used to in the winter/spring season. I’m sure the players welcome a chance to stay home for an extended period of time, recuperating injuries and the wear and tear that might not extend to that classification (looking at you, R.J. Davis). But for us layabouts, such extended periods of freedom in our evenings can’t help but encourage our minds to wander. And if you find yourself feeling so unmoored over the next week-ish, you might be encouraged to make some subpar decisions. In anticipation, here’s a guide: not of things that you should do, because the world is vast and oystery, but of things it’s probably best to avoid, for the sake of your continued peace.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO