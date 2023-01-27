Read full article on original website
3 Lessons About Communicating With Students
Messages that are brief, direct, and relevant are most likely to be read and remembered by students. A student process that requires a lot of explanation is a hint that the process needs to be simplified. Messages targeted to specific student groups are more helpful and reinforce to students that...
Bell’s Palsy and Mental Health
Patients with facial paralysis have an impaired ability to communicate and express their emotions. Depression and anxiety have been found to be much more prevalent in this patient population. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help mitigate the impact of long-standing disease. Bell’s palsy, or idiopathic facial paralysis, can have a...
How 3 Forms of Therapy Understand and Treat Anxiety
Psychoanalysts don't view anxiety as merely a symptom, but as a universal phenomenon that shapes all characters and behaviors. Psychotherapy examines underlying causes of anxiety: early relationships, traumas, beliefs, and impulses that lie outside of one's awareness. CBT focuses on changing thoughts and beliefs that lead to feelings of anxiety...
"I'm So OCD!": The Misuse of Mental Health Language
People often co-opt mental health terminology to describe everyday behavior. These terms are used loosely, although the mental health community is specific about how they define these conditions. This can trivialize complex conditions and perpetuate harmful and misleading stereotypes and myths. People often borrow terminology from the language of mental...
A Novel Method: The Parenting 'Drip Campaign'
Parents can learn from marketing tactics by influencing their children with short teaching moments. Reactive parenting with frustration may be emotionally disruptive to the child impairing their ability to learn new behaviors. Short frequent guidance can build a strong bond and allow parents to model empathy and calmness and provide...
