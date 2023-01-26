USC is looking well into the future, not just the near horizon for 2023 and 2024. Consider the story of a quarterback prospect who is already making a big statement. In his first year of high school, Julian Lewis led Carrolton (GA) to the 7A state championship game in Georgia. He threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns in 15 games.

