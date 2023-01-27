Read full article on original website
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
yumadailynews.com
AWC music faculty performs in concert series, donations support the department
YUMA - AWC's music department has been encouraging the community to come out and enjoy the Concert Series at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The performance will be on February 5th, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Faculty will be performing vocal and instrumental classical music as part of the series. The concert...
American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Police: Shots fired outside high school in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. — Shots were fired Monday morning in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School, the Yuma Police Department said. Gila Ridge and other surrounding schools have been placed on lockdown as police investigate the incident. Two students sustained injuries during the incident but they were not...
thedesertreview.com
County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey
EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
yumadailynews.com
AWC gets $129K to support local healthcare with more frontline workers
YUMA - AWC has been awarded over $129,000 by the Arizona Department of Health Services to support local healthcare infrastructure with more frontline community health workers. The proposed project will cover tuition and program fees for 50 students seeking to earn their Community Health Worker Occupational Certificate at AWC. Students will also have an opportunity to be paid for on-the-job training upon competition of the 20-credit-hour program. Textbook costs will also be covered for 25 students.
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post BREAKING NEWS: Gila Ridge High School on lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
yumacountyaz.gov
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
calexicochronicle.com
West POE Lane Closures Announced
CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
yumadailynews.com
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma's Most Wanted | Week of January 30th
Anyone with information regarding any suspect(s) featured in this article can contact the Yuma Police Department directly at (928) 783-4421. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post Yuma Union High School in lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
yumadailynews.com
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments
Dozens of Foothills residents came out to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night, speaking out against rezoning in their neighborhood. The post Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma County makes way for new admin building
YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
