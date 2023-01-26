With the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, the Denver Broncos first round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is now finalized. They will pick 29th overall. It would have been 30th overall, but the Miami Dolphins will have their first round pick forfeited due to league penalty. Here is where the Broncos will be picking in the draft later this year.

