Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
Here's Where Broncos' New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Walton/Penner ownership group started this head-coaching search off on the wrong foot.
Yardbarker
Broncos Could Be Expanding HC Search
It’s looking increasingly likely that that is Denver’s only choice, as for one reason or another deals with their reported top candidates have failed to come together. Rapoport and Pelissero confirm Broncos CEO Greg Penner flew out personally to Michigan this week to meet again with HC Jim Harbaugh even after he’d announced he was returning to Michigan. They left without a deal, though a source close to Penner claimed none was offered.
9News
Dolphins to hire former Broncos head coach, source says
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been...
atozsports.com
Bills GM could be ready to move on from one long-time starter
The Buffalo Bills have plenty of tough decisions on impending free agents in the 2023 offseason. General manager Brandon Beane made comments regarding one Bills veteran that raised some eyebrows across Bills Mafia. Running back Devin Singletary is one of Buffalo’s most curious cases this offseason. While he has shown...
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
Look: 2 Big Names Are Still In Play For The Broncos
The Denver Broncos appear to have struck out on their top targets for head coach. Dan Quinn is staying with the Dallas Cowboys, and while conflicting reports emerged about DeMeco Ryans pulling out of the Denver conversation, he's seen as likely to take the Houston Texans' job. However, NFL ...
Report: Broncos Eliminate Four Candidates From HC Search
Perhaps the Denver Broncos said, 'It's not you, it's us.'
FOX's Jay Glazer Has Concerning New Report On Travis Kelce
The Kansas City Chiefs could have a major problem on their hands today. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target Travis Kelce is truly a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship after hurting his back in practice earlier this week. There is [a big] question mark ...
Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions
The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.
3 reasons why the Texans are a more attractive coaching job than the Broncos
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is being courted heavily by the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Looking over the past decade, it is understandable why the Broncos job would be better than going back to Houston, where Ryans started out his NFL career as a linebacker from 2006-11 before finishing out with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15.
atozsports.com
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
chatsports.com
Broncos will pick 29th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
With the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, the Denver Broncos first round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is now finalized. They will pick 29th overall. It would have been 30th overall, but the Miami Dolphins will have their first round pick forfeited due to league penalty. Here is where the Broncos will be picking in the draft later this year.
9News
Broncos head coach search carries on
DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
NFL World Reacts To Cardinals Interview Announcement
The Arizona Cardinals have their eyes set on one of the top defensive coaches in football for their head-coaching opening. According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Cardinals have requested permission to interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Anarumo has ...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Sean Payton Update
It's not often a Super Bowl winning coach with plenty of years ahead of him hits the market. So why hasn't Sean Payton landed a job yet? When it comes to the Denver Broncos at least, insider Benjamin Allbright believes the nicest way to say it is that there are "multiple candidates" that the ...
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant Injury
The San Francisco 49ers were taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, with the winner going to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023. The San Francisco 49ers were on a 12-game winning streak entering the game, and with Mr. Irrelevant rookie 7th-round pick quarterback Brock Purdy under center, the team had won 8 straight games.
