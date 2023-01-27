ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen explains decision to reinstate Guess as Paducah City Commissioner

PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Celebrations kick off as local organizations host Black History Month events

PADUCAH — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the important impact of people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass and more. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. "Gospel of Freedom" is the latest book...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Church donates 45,000 pounds of food to five local nonprofits.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered 45,000 pounds of food donations to help out five local nonprofits. The food was delivered during the winter weather on Tuesday to a warehouse on Husband Road in McCracken County. The food will be distributed Saturday morning.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER

PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Frozen roads impact travel in Union City, Tennessee

UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain. In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region. I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

UPDATE: All lanes of I-24 eastbound are back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Cumberland River Bridge near Lyon County, Livingston County line

UPDATE (2/01 @ 12:00 a.m.) — All lanes of travel are back open on I-24. Road conditions remain slick and hazardous. LYON COUNTY, KY — The eastbound lanes of the Cumberland River Bridge on Interstate 24 near the Lyon County line with Livingston County are closed because of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of mile marker 34, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
LYON COUNTY, KY

