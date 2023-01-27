Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear awards $4.1 million from Cleaner Water Program in Paducah, McCracken County
PADUCAH — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $4.1 million from the Cleaner Water Program to the Paducah-McCracken County area. The $4.1 million will help the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency and Paducah Water start eight new projects over the next two years. The projects aim to update and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sections of KY 95, KY 1523 reopen in Marshall County after crews plow and salt icy roadways
Sections of KY 95 and KY 1523/Industrial Parkway in the Calvert City area of northern Marshall County have reopened to traffic after closing earlier Wednesday due to icy conditions. The two highways were closed because of multiple slide-off crashes caused by icy conditions. KYTC says KY 95 was closed in...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois community wears 'Blue for Graham' to honor child battling cancer
PADUCAH, Ky. - One of Illinois' most accomplished high school basketball coaches is asking for prayers this week. Massac County head coach Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham, is just a first grader. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of five. However, he managed to beat that cancer.
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce addresses playing old version of 'My Old Kentucky Home' during annual business celebration
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is addressing an incident during last week's annual Dinner and Business Celebration. As part of the program, a local artist played the song "My Old Kentucky Home," accompanied by a recording. An older version of the song, which contains racist lyrics, was used over the speakers.
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen explains decision to reinstate Guess as Paducah City Commissioner
PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
wpsdlocal6.com
Celebrations kick off as local organizations host Black History Month events
PADUCAH — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the important impact of people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass and more. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. "Gospel of Freedom" is the latest book...
wpsdlocal6.com
Church donates 45,000 pounds of food to five local nonprofits.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — On Wednesday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints delivered 45,000 pounds of food donations to help out five local nonprofits. The food was delivered during the winter weather on Tuesday to a warehouse on Husband Road in McCracken County. The food will be distributed Saturday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
KFVS12
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
wpsdlocal6.com
Frozen roads impact travel in Union City, Tennessee
UNION CITY, TN — Everyone in our viewing area got some kind of wintry weather Tuesday, from snow to sleet to freezing rain. In northwest Tennessee, ice covered the region. I was iced in at my parents' home in Union City. The town is hunkering down as this second wave of winter weather rolls through.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 westbound open to traffic in Lyon County after crews clear site of Wednesday morning truck fire
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened to traffic near the 41 mile marker in Lyon County Wednesday night, hours after a semitrailer fire blocked the road Wednesday morning. As of about 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site of the semi fire has been cleared,...
wpsdlocal6.com
UPDATE: All lanes of I-24 eastbound are back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Cumberland River Bridge near Lyon County, Livingston County line
UPDATE (2/01 @ 12:00 a.m.) — All lanes of travel are back open on I-24. Road conditions remain slick and hazardous. LYON COUNTY, KY — The eastbound lanes of the Cumberland River Bridge on Interstate 24 near the Lyon County line with Livingston County are closed because of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of mile marker 34, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
Comments / 1