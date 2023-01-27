Read full article on original website
San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center received orphaned bear cub for rehabilitation
The San Diego County Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center received another black bear cub last month following the series of storms that hit California. The orphaned female California black bear cub is approximately 10 months old and was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in Bakersfield on Dec.18, 2022. She was brought to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care for rehabilitation before transferring to the San Diego Humane Society on Jan.26.
211 San Diego Awarded $100K Grant to Improve Care in Region
211 San Diego received a $100,000 grant from the S.Mark Taper Foundation to break down the barriers of care and improve the delivery of health and social services throughout the San Diego County region. According to the nonprofit organization, the grant aims to help San Diegans who continue to be...
San Diego County Now Accepting Applicants for Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program for older adults
A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.
Sidewalk Vending Enforcement to Begin in SD Beach Communities
San Diego law enforcement personnel will begin fully enforcing the city's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance in beach areas starting Wednesday, following a similar enforcement step-up in the Gaslamp Quarter in December. The ordinance went into effect in the city's Coastal Overlay Zone -- which includes Point Loma, Ocean, Mission and Pacific...
SD County Medical Examiner identifies driver killed after crashing into several homes in Bonita
A 68-year-old man who veered off a roadway and struck multiple residences in Bonita last week was identified as Howard Jones by the San Diego County Medical Examiners. According to authorities, Jones was driving a White Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle on Jan.24 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle on Corral Canyon Road near Country Vistas Lane.
San Diego Police identify man found dead at Otay Valley Regional Park
The San Diego Police Department identified the man found deceased over the weekend at the Otay Valley Regional Park as 49-year-old Jose Gonzalez. According to the San Diego Police Department, Jose Gonzalez was discovered in the western reaches of the Otay Valley Regional Park in Chula Vista shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators determined that Gonzalez was stabbed to death during an argument with another man.
San Diego Humane Society to host Walk for Animals
The San Diego Humane Society is inviting pet lovers throughout San Diego County to fundraise by participating in a Walk for Animals in Escondido. The Walk for Animals takes place on Feb.25 for a pancake breakfast, a warm-up and stretch, a scenic two-mile walk, fun-filled doggie activities, live music, and an array of vendor booths, according to event organizers. This fundraiser comes as animal shelters throughout the region have reached their capacity.
Critically Endangered Przewalski’s Horse Foal born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has announced the birth of a Przewalski’s horse — a critically endangered species of wild horse that was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is the first Przewalski’s horse born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since...
Chula Vista City Council to an interim city attorney
The Chula Vista City Council will hire an interim City Attorney to replace Glen Googins, who was appointed as City Attorney for the Santa Clara City Council earlier this month. Googins will complete his last day working for the Chula Vista City Council in late February to begin his new...
Alaska Airlines to Offer Flights to D.C., Eugene, Tampa Later This Year
Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday. Alaska will also run seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa, Florida, beginning Oct. 5. Flights to Tampa will operate daily, representing the...
SDG&E announced February natural gas commodity price to decline 68%
San Diego Gas and Electric announced the average price of natural gas is expected to see a significant decline in February compared to January 2023, plunging from $3.45 per therm to $1.11 per therm. The price of natural gas throughout the United States hit historic highs due to the “unprecedented...
Comic-Con Museum Announces Premier Exhibition “The Animation Academy – from Pencils to Pixels”
San Diego Comic Convention’s Comic-Con Museum announced its 2023 exhibits opening on Feb. 4, including the headlining exhibit, “The Animation Academy—from Pencils to Pixels”, that will indulge guests in interactive activities and historic art from the world of animation. For its second year, the Comic-Con Museum...
