ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
Fortune

The CFO of the future needs these skills—and they go far beyond finance

We’re taking this week to delve deeper into what it takes to become a CFO. All week we’ll be looking at the next generation of finance leaders and what they should be doing early on to propel their careers to the highest echelons. Know someone who would benefit from this coverage? Forward them this email and let them know they can sign up for CFO Daily here.
freightwaves.com

Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M

PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners. The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform. “Drayage service providers are a critical...
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’

Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PYMNTS

Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023

There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
Upworthy

Walmart has just announced its employees are getting a 17% raise

At a time when Americans are struggling with historic inflation, rising housing costs and elevated gas prices, Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, has announced it’s raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour. The raise is roughly a 17% percentage jump for people who work on the floor of the retail giant.Walmart has 1.7 million employees in the United States, 94% of which are hourly workers.The decision doesn’t just benefit Walmart employees. In a country where the federal minimum wage is a paltry $7.25 an hour—and has been for 14 years—Walmart acts as a de facto minimum wage in some parts of the country, especially the South. The highest minimum wage in the U.S. is in Washington State where it’s $15.74.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Motley Fool

AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Benzinga

Blockchain Infrastructure Company Spatial Labs Raises $10M In Seed Funding

Infrastructure company Spatial Labs, which powers new technologies to redefine the consumer experience, announced on Thursday that it has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Blockchain Capital, a venture firm in the blockchain industry. The round also saw the participation of Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, bringing...
WNCT

Supply chain still facing bottlenecks, how manufacturers are responding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Much as everyone would like to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, positive cases continue to circulate throughout the world and the economy is still feeling its persistent effects—including the disruption to global supply chains. With the onset of the pandemic, staying home caused consumers to shift their spending away from services […]
GREENVILLE, NC
crowdfundinsider.com

Identity Proofing Provider Jumio Exceeds $200M in Bookings

Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced the close to a successful 2022 in which Jumio reportedly became the first identity company “to clear well over $200 million in bookings.”. Q4 also saw Jumio close “both the largest new deal and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy