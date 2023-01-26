Read full article on original website
Used truck bubbles, alliance breakups and the impact of layoffs – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking about a big breakup at sea as Maersk and MSC dissolve the 2M alliance. FreightWaves' Rachel Premack has the latest on what this means for ocean freight. Layoffs have swept through tech, leaving workers on edge that their positions...
The CFO of the future needs these skills—and they go far beyond finance
We’re taking this week to delve deeper into what it takes to become a CFO. All week we’ll be looking at the next generation of finance leaders and what they should be doing early on to propel their careers to the highest echelons. Know someone who would benefit from this coverage? Forward them this email and let them know they can sign up for CFO Daily here.
Container drayage TMS provider PortPro raises $12M
PortPro, a TMS provider to container drayage and intermodal carriers, announced it raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Avenue Growth Partners. The proceeds from the round will allow the New Jersey-based company to expand capabilities on its technology platform. “Drayage service providers are a critical...
Loaded and Rolling: Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’
Morgan Stanley report says carriers, brokers ‘hungry for freight’. A report published Wednesday by Morgan Stanley Research highlights demand expectations and how carriers and brokers are hungry for freight. The 37-page report is a combination of survey data and pricing models, with expectations and sentiment for the next three months indicating a negative outlook.
Retailers Demanding More From Payment Service Providers in 2023
There’s a merchant mind shift underway in retail industry circles. This, as changed consumers and an increased appetite for efficiency among businesses have combined to cause more merchants to demand more help from vendors, suppliers and anyone else who can offer some help, which in the case of payment service providers (PSPs) often leads to a chat about orchestration.
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
Walmart has just announced its employees are getting a 17% raise
At a time when Americans are struggling with historic inflation, rising housing costs and elevated gas prices, Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, has announced it’s raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour. The raise is roughly a 17% percentage jump for people who work on the floor of the retail giant.Walmart has 1.7 million employees in the United States, 94% of which are hourly workers.The decision doesn’t just benefit Walmart employees. In a country where the federal minimum wage is a paltry $7.25 an hour—and has been for 14 years—Walmart acts as a de facto minimum wage in some parts of the country, especially the South. The highest minimum wage in the U.S. is in Washington State where it’s $15.74.
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
How a Small Pet Supply Brand Grew Into a Successful Franchise
Adrian Archie shares how his diverse experiences and a solid business foundation helped grow his brand petNmind. When chasing your dreams, a solid foundation is the key to success. This mindset has guided Adrian Archie, CEO of petNmind, on his journey of growing his once-small business into a franchise brand.
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart has a long history of execution, regardless of what's happening with factors outside of its control.
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing
Hiring and retaining people for high-growth tech companies has become easier as economic conditions have changed, new insights from a global survey of CEOs show. Why it matters: The findings are the latest indication that the tech sector is undergoing a massive talent reshuffling. Driving the news: More than 70%...
Electric vehicles more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at end of 2022: consulting firm
It was cheaper to fuel a gas-powered car for 100 miles than it was to charge a comparable electric vehicle in late 2022, according to Anderson Economic Group.
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Canfor closing mills and pellet plant as it restructures operations to 'create a more sustainable footprint'
VANCOUVER, Canada -- Canfor Corp. is closing one sawmill and pellet plant and temporarily closing a second sawmill. The actions will affect nearly 500 workers, and remove approximately 750 million board feet of annual production capacity. The announcement comes just weeks after the company announced it will permanently shut down...
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
Blockchain Infrastructure Company Spatial Labs Raises $10M In Seed Funding
Infrastructure company Spatial Labs, which powers new technologies to redefine the consumer experience, announced on Thursday that it has raised $10 million in a seed funding round led by Blockchain Capital, a venture firm in the blockchain industry. The round also saw the participation of Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, bringing...
Supply chain still facing bottlenecks, how manufacturers are responding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Much as everyone would like to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, positive cases continue to circulate throughout the world and the economy is still feeling its persistent effects—including the disruption to global supply chains. With the onset of the pandemic, staying home caused consumers to shift their spending away from services […]
Identity Proofing Provider Jumio Exceeds $200M in Bookings
Jumio, the provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, announced the close to a successful 2022 in which Jumio reportedly became the first identity company “to clear well over $200 million in bookings.”. Q4 also saw Jumio close “both the largest new deal and the...
