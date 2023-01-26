Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to re-add sorely missed matchmaking feature
Solo queuing in Overwatch 2 can be hard at the best of times. Then pair that with a four-stack on the other team, and you’ve got yourself quite the difficult game to win. One OW2 player suffered this unfortunate situation not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Players can come into contact with full five-stacks in the sequel, no matter how many teammates they have queued with—a change that wasn’t in the original hero shooter either—and it’s safe to say the community has had enough.
Overwatch 2 Season 3: New skins, changes, reward system, and more
Overwatch 2 is currently on the operating table, with the devs making sure every upcoming change is squeaky clean before they throw it into the competitive sphere. While we don’t know everything about the upcoming season, we do have information and leaks about what’s in store. There are...
Watch out for these 10 threats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Series 2 VGC
Series Two Ranked Battles is going live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet very soon on Feb. 1, but unsurprisingly enough, the metagame for Series Two has already been developing since the format’s announcement. Players have taken to Pokémon Showdown!—an online Pokémon battling simulator—as well as organized grassroots tournaments...
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
Best MTG Red Limited Draft low-rarity All Will Be One cards
Magic: The Gathering has given players exciting Limited formats over the past year and Phyrexia: All Will be One will look to continue that trend with its new mechanics and twist of older ones. Red is a well-rounded color in ONE Limited that centers around the new Equipment mechanic For...
Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Limited All Will Be One cards tier-list
Here are the bombs to pick in Draft, Sealed, and prerelease. Including lands, there are a total of 85 Magic: The Gathering cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare in the Phrexia: All Will Be One set, with 12 that are bombs within the Limited Draft and Sealed formats.
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Graphic designer details concerns about VALORANT agent’s recently ‘washed out’ skin tone
To celebrate Lunar New Year, the VALORANT devs have been regularly posting on their official Twitter account, sharing a new lore story that involves Neon, Sage, and Jett, three of the Asian agents in the game. The three of them are traveling on what they are calling a “Lunar New Year adventure.”
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends
With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift. One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal....
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs
In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
How to fix Code 408 in Apex Legends
When it comes to Apex Legends and errors that constantly interfere with a pleasant gaming experience, it seems like the two almost have a love affair of sorts. They’ve been going strong for years at this point. While it is clear that Apex has no shortage of errors when...
Scump shares precious career advice with fellow Call of Duty pros and streamers
Call of Duty legend and recently-retired pro Scump got his hands insured around three years ago and urged that other CDL professionals do the same in the latest episode of the OpTic podcast, in which he talked with the organization’s CEO H3CZ and OpTic pros Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Cuyler “Huke” Garland.
One VALORANT agent pick is demolishing Radiant lobbies on Lotus
Lotus’ champion has been crowned, and it’s not the hero you’d expect. VALORANTs newest map was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and after three weeks, this sentinel has stood out from amongst the rest and may even be in every single Lotus match in coming weeks. Sage...
Apex Legends player figures out which characters have the loudest and quietest footsteps
In Apex Legends, audio is paramount to getting the edge in a fight. You’ll often hear an enemy before seeing them, and being taken by surprise can mean the difference between living and dying. For this reason, approaching your enemies silently will yield better results than engaging with a...
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay
VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
MAD Lions returns to VALORANT with North American lineup
MAD Lions is back in VALORANT with the acquisition of Dark Ratio, an orgless team who qualified for North America Challengers Split one. The roster, according to a press release from MAD Lions’ parental company OverActive Media today, consists of Adam “Ange” Milian, Justin “Trick” Sears, Taylor “drone” Johnson, Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro, William “Will” Cheng, and the head coach Jornen “MoonChopper” Nishiyama. They fought their way through the open qualifier and finished top four, securing a spot in the NA VALORANT Challengers League, which also features prominent teams such as G2, TSM, Disguised, and FaZe Clan.
Viral ‘Sage mommy’ post shows how well Riot knows the VALORANT audience
Riot Games has been bringing players closer and closer to the agents that define VALORANT, but a Sunday morning Twitter post brought fans and players something they desperately needed: acknowledgment from mommy. The post shows the trio of Neon, Sage, and Jett on a plane together in the same row,...
Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3
In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions. On Jan. 31,...
