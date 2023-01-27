Read full article on original website
No deal made in Colorado River plan
40 million people use water from the Colorado River.
Another round of Denver e-bike rebates claimed
Evan Kruegel spoke with an e-bike seller, who said e-bikes are selling more than manual ones.
Read Airbnb, Vrbo listings carefully to avoid disputes
Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo. Shaul Turner reports.
Denver weather: Warm-up before snow chances return
Denver's weather will heat up for the next few days, climbing close to 50 degrees by Friday. Snow chances hit the metro again next week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say.
Colorado car theft charges dropping
Car thefts ending in charges filed are going down in the state. DJ Summers reports.
Denver weather: Sunshine and 40s
The sun is back and ready to melt the snow.
Mountain communities still missing mail
Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports.
Relief on the way for high utility bills
Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports.
Apartment complex residents displaced after fire
This is the second fire to occur in three months at the complex. Andrea Henderson reports.
5280 Magazine Showcases New February Feature: ‘Worth a Shot’
Living in Colorado, we’re fortunate to have easy access to ingredients like rocky mountain spring water and heirloom grain, and that’s perfect for spirit makers! In fact Colorado is home to more than 100 craft distilleries. 5280 magazine narrowed down the ’15 Best Tasting Rooms’ in and around Denver, you can read all about it in their brand new February issue.
Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado
The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports.
How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding
Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country.
Coloradans could be paying for COVID testing soon
After the Biden administration's announcement on ending the COVID emergency declaration, Coloradans may need to pay for COVID-related care. Kim Posey reports.
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire.
Trade schools increasing in popularity
Enrollment in technical schools is on the rise. Dan Daru reports.
Colorado car theft bill
A measure has been introduced to up the punishment for car thefts. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood
Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports.
Aurora piano prodigy defies the odds
An 11-year-old boy from Aurora is getting a lot of attention for his talent and heart. Erika Gonzalez reports.
Students make blankets for homeless during cold snap
The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the bitter cold temperatures as students from Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent the morning making warm blankets for the homeless. Dan Daru reports.
