Atlantic City, NJ

Two Atlantic City women assaulted workers during robbery, police say

By Lynda Cohen
 6 days ago
Two Atlantic City women are in jail after they allegedly assaulted two store employees and stole items.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a fight inside a store, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

Two employees told Officers Latray Butcher and Robert Reynolds that they were assaulted and robbed by two women, according to the report.

The suspects stole several packs of cigarettes and bags of potato chips before fleeing in a vehicle, the workers said.

A description of the women and vehicle along with license plate information was broadcast to patrol units.

Officers Atiqual Islam and Saroar Hossain found the occupied vehicle less than 15 minutes later in teh 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, Aristizabal said.

The officers stopped the vehicle and two of the female passengers were identified as the suspects.

Scotteara Newmones and Se’Aira Dixon were charged with robbery, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Newmones, 30, was additionally charged with weapons offenses for throwing a coffee pot at one of the employees during the altercation.

Newmones and Dixon, 26, are both in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Comments / 3

jimwildrickjr
5d ago

We can only hope there street criminals breathe justice they deserve.No store owner should suffer theft or physical damage for thieves like these two.

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
