Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said his "goal" is to play on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton has been sidelined since January 11 due to left knee and elbow sprains. The Pacers are on the front end of a back-to-back Thursday, so if Haliburton accomplishes his goal, they will likely hold him out Friday versus the Sacramento Kings. T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard will take a hit once Haliburton is cleared.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO