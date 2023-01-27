ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Wizards' Daniel Gafford (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gafford continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against Detroit. Gafford's Wednesday projection includes 10.9...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane (knee) on Wednesday, Ziaire Williams to bench

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane will make his 29th start at shooting guard after he was forced to miss two games with knee soreness. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) targeting Thursday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said his "goal" is to play on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton has been sidelined since January 11 due to left knee and elbow sprains. The Pacers are on the front end of a back-to-back Thursday, so if Haliburton accomplishes his goal, they will likely hold him out Friday versus the Sacramento Kings. T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard will take a hit once Haliburton is cleared.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Spurs' Romeo Langford (adductor) ruled out again Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Langford has been downgraded from questionable and will miss a fifth straight game. Keita Bates-Diop is expected to draw another start in place of Langford. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers as a starter over the last four games with Langford out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues

The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams playing with Memphis' second unit on Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Williams will come off the bench after Desmond Bane was chosen as Wednesday's starter. In 19.2 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 12.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 6.7 points, 2.2...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks. After sitting in the first half of their back-to-back on Monday night, James will make his return in Madison Square Garden. In a matchup versus a Knicks' team ranked fourth in opposing true shooting percentage, numberFIre's models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jalen Green (calf) remains out for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out his second straight game with a right calf contusion. Expect Daishen Nix to see increased minutes versus a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders'...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
