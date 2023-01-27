ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nickalive.net

TeenNick Israel to Premiere 'Pisces Lane' Soon

TeenNick Israel (בטין ניק יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Pisces Lane (תלאתה), a brand new series created by Michal Cooper Keren (Spyders, Spell Keepers) and Lior Yaron, very soon! The series centres on three 16-year-old best friends growing up together in a mixed neighbourhood in Jaffa where Jews, Arabs and refugees from Africa live side by side. Though they each come from a different culture, their friendship is stronger than any language or religion.
nickalive.net

Being a Pack in Real Life 🐺❤️ Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch

Being a Pack in Real Life 🐺❤️ Wolf Pack | Wolf Watch. This pack is for REAL. Armani, Bella, Chloe and Tyler open up about their relationships with each other behind the camera. New episodes of Wolf Pack are streaming every Thursday on Paramount+! Try it FREE...
nickalive.net

Super! Italy Launches Contest to Win Tickets to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids’ channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia has launched a watch-and-win competition in which viewers have the chance to win a family trip to Los Angeles, including tickets to attend Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2023 on March 4! Fans can enter by simply watching Grachi everyday on Super! and visiting https://supertv.it/vincikca to answer that day's question! The contest is sponsored by Big Babol Play Big.
nickalive.net

Cosmo & Wanda Help Roy Unleash A Monster! | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon

Cosmo & Wanda Help Roy Unleash A Monster! | Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder Full Scene | Nickelodeon. At the Dimmsdale Carnaval, Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) and her friend are less than impressed! Roy (Tyler Wladis) does his best to impress them and even makes an impulse wish from Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) to unleash a giant fish monster Codzillard on Dimmsdale!
nickalive.net

Next On Episode 4 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME

Next On Episode 4 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Michael (Bryan Cranston) resists a request from Fia (Lilli Kay), but Olivia (Rosie Perez) pushes him to exploit a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Stream new episodes of Your Honor Season 2 every Friday on SHOWTIME.
nickalive.net

PAW Patrol's Rubble Bounds Onto The Toniebox

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! Following the introduction of a Chase, Sky and Marshall Tonie figures, the rescue pups are now joined by their pal Rubble!. Children’s audio system Tonies has announced the introduction of a PAW Patrol Rubble Tonie figure!. The Toniebox allows kids as young...
nickalive.net

Big Time Rush to Release New Single 'Can't Get Enough' on February 6

Are you ready!?! Big Time Rush's brand new single, CAN’T GET ENOUGH is coming out on Feb 6th!. Stream Big Time Rush on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Forms New Girl Group Good NEWZ Girls in Collaboration With Ty Ty & Jay Brown Productions!. Originally published: January...

