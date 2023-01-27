TeenNick Israel (בטין ניק יִשְׂרָאֵל) will premiere Pisces Lane (תלאתה), a brand new series created by Michal Cooper Keren (Spyders, Spell Keepers) and Lior Yaron, very soon! The series centres on three 16-year-old best friends growing up together in a mixed neighbourhood in Jaffa where Jews, Arabs and refugees from Africa live side by side. Though they each come from a different culture, their friendship is stronger than any language or religion.

