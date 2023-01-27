ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doom Patrol and Titans are done, but it’s not James Gunn’s fault

By Jacob Siegal
 6 days ago
Image: HBO Max

When asked about Warner Bros. Discovery’s flood of layoffs and cancellations at a recent press conference, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said the company was finally “done with that chapter.” That might be the case, but unfortunately for fans of the company’s original content, that doesn’t mean every show is safe going forward. To that point, HBO Max announced this week that the ongoing fourth seasons of both Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last.

A spokesperson for HBO Max released the following statement this week: “While these will be the final seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol, we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings. We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series.”

Doom Patrol and Titans began life as original TV series of the DC Universe streaming service. In 2020, after HBO Max launched, the two shows moved over to the new service once DC Universe was shuttered. New seasons have since debuted on HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, producers on Doom Patrol and Titans “saw the writing on the wall” and put together the current seasons to serve as potential series finales if Warner Bros. Discovery did decide to cancel the shows.

“I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years,” said Titans showrunner Greg Walker.

Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver shared a similar statement following the news: “To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons.”

Notably, James Gunn claims that he and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran had nothing to do with the decision to end Doom Patrol and Titans:

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to see what Gunn and Safran have in store for their DC cinematic universe. Gunn has promised that he will reveal “a few projects from the first chapter” before the end of the month. It had better be soon because time is running out.

