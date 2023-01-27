Read full article on original website
umterps.com
Men's Hoops Closes Out Home Stand Against Indiana On Tuesday Night
Vs. Maryland (14-7, 5-5 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - After two complete wins over Wisconsin and Nebraska, Maryland closes out its three-game home stand on Tuesday night as Indiana visits the XFINITY Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 9:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
umterps.com
Best Wins By Fall, Terps Lose To No. 3 Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Down four ranked wrestlers, the shorthanded Terps (8-6, 0-5) dropped a match to the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 4-2) on the road, 44-5, wrapping up Maryland's weekend in the Wolverine State. John Martin Best highlighted the day with a pin at 165, the first one of...
umterps.com
Meyers Is Golden As No. 8 Terps Rush Past Penn State, 87-66
"Loved our start. I thought in our first half especially, we just got after it defensively, turning turnovers into points. Being able to force eight turnovers in the first quarter really set the tone, we were able to get out in transition and make plays for each other. We've been really challenging them on the defensive end and I was pretty pleased for about 30 minutes... Just a great mentality and intensity to the game. We were able to have everybody get in the game, share the basketball and everybody grabbed a rebound. I thought our freshman, especially Bri and Mila, gave us some positive minutes and that's the depth we need to be able to have."
umterps.com
Maryland Sets Season High Team Score But Falls To Spartans In Home Opener
College, Park, MD -- Maryland set a season-high team score but fell to No. 12 Michigan State in a 196.950 - 196.425 defeat in XFINITY Center. The Terps were supported by a loud home crowd and responded posting season-high team event scores on both bars (49.350) and beam (49.075). The...
umterps.com
No. 10 Maryland Welcomes Penn State in Gold Game
XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) Big Ten Network | Live Stats | Game Notes | Penn State Game Notes. COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (17-4, 8-2 B1G) will host Penn State (12-9, 3-7) Monday at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here. All fans are encouraged to wear GOLD. Monday's game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
umterps.com
Terps Top Utah At The ITA Kickoff Weekend
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The University of Maryland women's tennis team (4-1) won the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend 4-2 over Utah (3-2) on Saturday at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Terps won the doubles point with victories on courts 2 and 3. Minorka Miranda/Marta Perez Mur won...
