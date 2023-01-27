Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Chinese Vessel in Distress Attracts Help - And Suspicion
The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued the crew of a Chinese vessel off the coast of Samar, an island on the eastern side of the archipelago. The vessel was taken in tow and brought to Tacloban, but its mission and the identity of its crewmembers are unclear, according to the PCG.
maritime-executive.com
Havila and Swan Hellenic Wait for Ireland to Free Ships from Sanctions
Cruise lines Havila Kystruten and Swan Hellenic are waiting for actions from the Irish courts and the Central Bank of Ireland to free their cruise ships that have been caught for nearly a year in the financial sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia and its financial institutions. Both cruise lines announced further cruise cancelations saying they are confident that the matter will finally be resolved in a matter of days.
maritime-executive.com
Italy and Libya Reach $8B Deal on Offshore Gas Development
During a visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Tripoli, Italian state oil company Eni signed an $8 billion offshore gas development with its Libyan counterpart, the National Oil Corporation (NOC). It is the largest single energy investment in the country since the end of the Ghaddafi regime in 2011.
maritime-executive.com
Qatar Replaces Novatek in Lebanon's Qana Gas Field Project
Groundbreaking development could be Lebanon's first commercial offshore gas well. State-owned Qatar Energy, one of the largest natural gas producers in the world, has agreed to join the French/Italian partnership behind the development of Lebanon's first offshore energy projects. Qatar replaces Russian natural gas company Novatek, which has withdrawn under sanctions related to the Russian war in Ukraine.
maritime-executive.com
Greenpeace Protesters Cleared of Charges for Blockading Russian Ship
A group of Greenpeace protesters who blocked the arrival of a Russian tanker at a terminal on the Thames last year have been acquitted of charges related to their intervention, and prosecutors do not plan to appeal the decision. Last May, the group used a Greenpeace app to track the...
maritime-executive.com
Korea Coast Guard Arrests Trader for Selling Diesel to North Korea
A South Korean oil trader has been arrested for allegedly organizing the sale of $15 million worth of diesel fuel to North Korea, a violation of South Korean law (and international sanctions). The unidentified trader and his accomplices stand accused of supplying 18,000 tonnes (four million gallons) of diesel to...
maritime-executive.com
MSC Containership Grounds Departing Singapore
One of MSC’s ultra-large containerships grounded off Batam after departing Singapore. Reports indicate that there were no injuries and pictures show the vessel sitting on an even keel although there were fears that it might be a more serious incident. Officers from the maritime forces in Indonesia told the...
maritime-executive.com
Germany Launches the First of Two New Offshore Wind Tenders for 2023
Germany launched the first of two planned new tender packages for offshore wind farm development sites as part of the government’s plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. Germany is already third in the world with approximately 8 GW of installed capacity from wind farms but had slowed development in recent years.
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's Proposal to Sink “Toxic” Carrier Raises Environmental Protest
Environmental groups are vocally protesting the suggestion that Brazil might sink its decommissioned aircraft carrier the NAe São Paulo as a solution to the fate of the hulk stranded offshore after Turkey refused the vessel for recycling and Brazilian ports refused to let the ship return to dock. The carrier built by the French in the late 1950s and operated by Brazil till it was decommissioned in 2018 has been stranded at sea for nearly six months with the Brazilian Navy contending the hull and structure are rapidly decaying.
