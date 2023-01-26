Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Male and female duo burglarize 5 businesses in 4 days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Over the course of four days, officers assigned to the Westville and West Hills Police District in New Haven responded to five burglaries they believe involve the same thieves. New Haven Police gave a synopsis of each burglary. On January 24, a man walked into...
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing
2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
Two men wounded in Danbury double-stabbing
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave […]
theforumnewsgroup.com
St. Albans Man Charged after Search of Home Turns up Weapons Arsenal and Drugs
Cops allegedly discovered 21 illegal guns inside Sygney’s residence. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that a St. Albans man has been charged after a search warrant executed at his 112th Road home uncovered an arsenal of firearms and ammunition, as well as more than eight ounces of cocaine and 625 tablets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or “molly.”
Man Who Threw Fentanyl Out Window In CT Admits To Distributing Narcotics
After an attempt to get rid of the evidence by throwing it out the window, a New Britain man has admitted to possessing and distributing narcotics. New Britain resident Rafael Martinez, age 31, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Hartford federal court to fentanyl distribution and firearm …
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford man charged with robbing 68-year-old woman who suffered a fractured nose in the crime
STAMFORD — A city teenager allegedly stole a woman's purse in what police are calling a “senseless and violent” robbery. Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with first-degree robbery in connection to the Jan. 11 crime. Stamford police officer Kevin Becroft writes in...
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Holder Holding
#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday 1/25/2023, the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted a narcotics investigation inside and outside of Shorty’s Deli located at 1070 East MainStreet. Officers entered the store and confronted the suspect later identified as John Holder 7/14/89. Holder was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded firearm. Holder has a valid pistol permit; however, both his pistol permit and firearm were seized.
