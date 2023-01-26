ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man held on $3 million bond after firing gun at mother of child

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Meriden was arrested after firing a gun at the mother of his child. According to Meriden Police, the victim and her friends were at a bar on Friday when the accused, Jose Estevez, showed up. Police say Estevez left the bar and waited...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Stabbing

2023-01-29@9:51pm–#Bridgeport CT–Saturday night Bridgeport Police received multiple calls regarding a brawl at Don Raphael Restaurant located at 256 Oak Street. When they arrived they found no dispute but they did find a stab-wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
NEWBURGH, NY
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Two men wounded in Danbury double-stabbing

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave […]
DANBURY, CT
theforumnewsgroup.com

St. Albans Man Charged after Search of Home Turns up Weapons Arsenal and Drugs

Cops allegedly discovered 21 illegal guns inside Sygney’s residence. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Thursday that a St. Albans man has been charged after a search warrant executed at his 112th Road home uncovered an arsenal of firearms and ammunition, as well as more than eight ounces of cocaine and 625 tablets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or “molly.”
ST. ALBANS, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals

NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and  Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Holder Holding

#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday 1/25/2023, the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) conducted a narcotics investigation inside and outside of Shorty’s Deli located at 1070 East MainStreet. Officers entered the store and confronted the suspect later identified as John Holder 7/14/89. Holder was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded firearm. Holder has a valid pistol permit; however, both his pistol permit and firearm were seized.
