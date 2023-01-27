Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things season 5 filming date revealed by Noah Schnapp
We might be a while away from the Stranger Things season 5 release date, but things are moving on the Netflix series. Noah Schnapp, one of the main stars of the hit sci-fi series, has revealed when he’s going to be filming the next installment. During an Instagram Live,...
thedigitalfix.com
Live-action One Piece Netflix series release date coming in 2023
As one of the best anime series of all time, all eyes are on Netflix as the streaming service pushes on with its live-action adaptation of One Piece. Based on the hit manga by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young man made of rubber and an aspiring pirate. As part of his ambition to be named King of the Pirates, the anime character sets sail to find mythical relic the One Piece.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Lisa Loring, the original actor who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family,' has died at the age of 64
According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Loring experienced a "massive stroke" and was on life support for three days.
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
toofab.com
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
thedigitalfix.com
Who plays Frank in The Last of Us TV series?
Who plays Frank in The Last of Us? The HBO show based on Naughty Dog’s iconic survival horror videogame is taking a detour, to visit someone familiar, but whose story has been changed quite a bit. Joel and Ellie make a visit to The Last of Us characters Bill...
thedigitalfix.com
Scorsese reveals when he decided Ray Liotta had to star in Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese is responsible for many of the best movies ever made, and the ‘90s movie Goodfellas is certainly among them. It’s safe to say the ultimate crime flick would not be the same without Ray Liotta, and Scorsese has revealed when he decided to cast the actor in the starring role.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series episode 3 recap (2023) – the best so far
Well, if previous episodes of The Last of Us TV series left you heartbroken, this one won’t break form. In episode 3 of the horror series, we’re introduced to Bill, play by Nick Offerman, a bunkered conspiracy theorist who’s well prepared for the burgeoning apocalypse. He weathers...
thedigitalfix.com
Why you need to watch The Last of Us episode 3
If you’re reading this, then the chances are that you’re already watching The Last of Us. If that’s the case, then you don’t need me to tell you how excellent this TV series has been, and chances are you’re already planning on setting aside some time to watch episode 3.
Bad Bunny shares passionate kiss with Gael García Bernal and fans go crazy
There is no doubt that Bad Bunny is constantly going viral for his success in the music industry. However, this time the Puerto Rican singer is getting all the attention after a scene from his new film ‘Cassandro’ was shared online. And while this is not his first...
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
thedigitalfix.com
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok?
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok? Record of Ragnarok season 2, part 2 is now here, and fans are still digesting what happened in the latest part of the show. The anime series, which is available on streaming service Netflix, has been hugely popular and has picked up an audience from all across the world. The TV series sees representatives from humanity fight against representatives of the gods in order to redeem themselves from humanity’s millennia of wrong doing.
thedigitalfix.com
Jordan Peele reveals why he didn’t do the live-action Akira remake
Some of the best movies of all time are the movies that never were, including the live-action remake of Akira that was meant to be directed by Jordan Peele. Based on the anime movie and manga of the same name, Akira follows the titular character through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic Tokyo as he tries to save his friend, Tetsuo, from being the subject of shady Government tests.
thedigitalfix.com
What’s behind the door in Lockwood and Co?
What’s behind the door in Lockwood and Co? The new ghostly show Lockwood and Co is set in a world where the dead aren’t at peace. Instead, ghosts roam the streets, terrorising the living. Thankfully there are specialised ghost hunters who deal with these ghastly ghouls. The Netflix...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night
How to watch Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night? Asuna and Kirito are returning to the big screen with a new adventure. However, while our heroes continue to brave the virtual world, clear floors and face new foes, you may be wondering where exactly you can watch the new Sword Art Online Progressive movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review (2023) – actually worth the hype
Imagine spending over a decade making Avatar 2, only for a new movie about Shrek’s sidekick to swoop in and get a higher Rotten Tomatoes score. The explosive success of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has become something of a meme in and of itself, with the animated movie even getting a nod as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations — but for the most part, the hype is very well-deserved.
thedigitalfix.com
Nick Offerman wasn’t the first choice for Bill in The Last of Us
Warning minor spoilers ahead! The Last of Us episode 3 is one of the best chapters to come out of the HBOs hit horror series so far. This, in part, is thanks to the introduction of The Last of Us characters Bill and Frank and their touching relationship. Straying away...
thedigitalfix.com
Sam Raimi had the cutest reaction to Tobey Maguire in No Way Home
If you were a ’90s kid, chances are that you grew up with (and love) Sam Raimi’s 2000s Spider-Man movies, which featured Tobey Maguire in the titular role. Since Maguire, we have seen plenty of Spider-Man actors hit the big screen. However, nostalgia hit hard for fans and Raimi himself in 2021 when Maguire reprised the role in the superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.
