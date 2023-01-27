Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for help finding man wanted by police
READING, Pa. – Authorities are looking for a man they describe as a major player when it comes to dealing drugs in Reading. They say they're after Luis Madera-Pacheco, also known as "Papo." The Berks County district attorney says Madera-Pacheco pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, but he's skipped...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in 'Operation Caribbean Snowfall' drug investigation arrested
READING, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that one of the top targets of a major drug investigation is behind bars. After receiving an anonymous tip from Crime Alert Berks County, members of the Berks County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario Tuesday in the 600 block of South 18 ½ Street in Reading.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Student charged with possessing loaded firearm at Dieruff High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old boy in Allentown is facing multiple charges after police say he had a loaded firearm while he was in school. Personnel with the Allentown School District administration received information that a student inside Dieruff High School was in possession of a firearm Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Testimony begins at trial of man charged in neighbor's shooting death
EASTON, Pa. - On the first day of testimony during his homicide trial, Joshua Leone's attorney questioned Bethlehem Township investigators. Robert Goldman questioned a detective about why some blood evidence from the crime scene was collected, while other blood evidence was not. Police were called to Leone's Clifton Avenue home...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating diesel thefts from gas station
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police in Reading are investigating a series of diesel fuel thefts from a Maxatawny Township gas station. Investigators say on January 11, a red 53-foot tractor trailer pulled up to the gas pumps at the Rutter's in the 15000 block of Kutztown Road. The driver proceeded to pump over 170 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $864.81, then left without paying.
WOLF
Wanted man flees from police in Schuylkill County
FOSTER TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a wanted man from Shamokin after he allegedly fled from troopers earlier this month. State Police say that on January 18th around 6:30 PM, 39-year-old Dale Hart fled from a traffic stop in Foster Township and now has an additional warrant out for his arrest for fleeing and eluding police.
Police: Stolen firearm recovered, drugs seized
WILKES-BARRE — City police investigating a vehicle that struck a utility pole on North Main Street arrested a man they say was in possession of a stolen firearm and illicit narcotics late Tuesday night. Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, was in possession of a loaded...
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police looking for missing man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry, which has since been recovered, police...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
local21news.com
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire rips through apartment building in Hatfield Twp.
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fire crews were called out Wednesday afternoon in part of Montgomery County. Flames ripped through an apartment building at the unit block of Whitemarsh Lane in the Borough of Hatfield. Extensive damage to the roof could be seen. There are no reports of any injuries. There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
High-speed chase led to crash, drugs on Pa. turnpike at Breezewood
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase led to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood exit where drugs were then reportedly found, state troopers report. Troopers said they were on the Pa. Turnpike just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they spotted a dark-colored car, driven by a man later […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
Comments / 2