ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs G Donovan Mitchell named NBA All-Star starter for Eastern Conference

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1lgY_0kSoGcqR00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Donovan Mitchell is headed back to Utah, as an All-Star starter.

Mitchell received his fourth NBA All-Star selection Thursday evening, but the first time in his career he’s been named a starter.

Mitchell is the first Cavalier to be selected as an All-Star starter since LeBron James in 2018. He is the fourth player in franchise history to be named a starter joining James (10 times), Kyrie Irving (twice) and Shawn Kemp in 1998.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and a career-high tying 1.49 steals per game. He is also shooting career-highs in field goal percentage (.481), three-point percentage (.396) and free throw percentage (.869) in 41 games this season.

Mitchell, who is in his sixth season, and Golden State’s Stephan Curry are the only players this season averaging at least 25.0 points while shooting .480 from the field with a .390 three-point percentage.

Mitchell also ranks fifth in the NBA this season in three-pointers made with 155 makes from beyond the arc.

Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game when he tallied a franchise-record 71 points during a 145-134 overtime win over Chicago on January 2. It marked the most points scored by any NBA player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game against Toronto on January 22, 2006.

Mitchell, who has five 40-point games this season, is the first in NBA history to score at least 70 points and hand out at least 10 assists in a game. He finished with 11 assists and eight rebounds in 50 minutes and the 99 points Mitchell scored or assisted on were the second-most ever behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance on March 2, 1962. Chamberlin created 104 points.

The Cavaliers acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade this past offseason.

Mitchell is joined by fellow East starters Irving and Kevin Durant of the Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum.

James was selected as an All-Star for the 19 th time and is joined out West by Stephen Curry of the Warriors, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson of the Pelicans.

The All-Star reserves will be unveiled February 2 and for the first time teams for the game will be drafted the night of the All-Star Game.

The 72nd All-Star Game will be played in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy