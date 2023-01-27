Four months after Hurricane Ian struck and devastated the island, Tarpon Bay Explorers, 900 Tarpon Bay Rd., has announced it will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 1 with limited hours and offerings. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available to rent from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the nature-themed gift shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

2 DAYS AGO