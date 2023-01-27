ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Bay Explorers Reopening Feb. 1

Four months after Hurricane Ian struck and devastated the island, Tarpon Bay Explorers, 900 Tarpon Bay Rd., has announced it will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 1 with limited hours and offerings. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available to rent from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the nature-themed gift shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum Reopening Feb. 1 For Limited Time

The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is re-opening Wednesday, Feb. 1 to visitors for a unique limited-time experience of shells, natural history, and perspectives of the recent events of Hurricane Ian. Although the storm caused major damage to the museum and reconstruction lies ahead, the facility has been cleaned out and...
