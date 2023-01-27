ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Jared the Comfort Dog

Jared is one of over 130 comfort dogs in the country. He's one of four in Indiana, helping to heal those who need comfort.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Fact check: Kari Lake's continuing false Arizona election claims

As she contemplates a run for the US Senate, Republican Kari Lake continues to make false claims about her loss in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Lake's speech at a Sunday rally in Scottsdale highlighted the serial election dishonesty that has been a central feature of her campaign rhetoric. Among other things, she claimed that:
ARIZONA STATE

