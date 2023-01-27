Day 4: Denton man accused of murder chooses not to testify, eldest son gives account of night his mom died

Buy Now Xavier Patterson enters the courtroom for the first day of his trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Xavier Patterson, accused of murdering Meagan Darling, the mother of his children, chose not to testify at his trial Thursday. But Darling’s eldest son, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of his mother’s shooting death, gave his account Thursday of Patterson’s actions that night.

The trial continued Thursday with another warning to the gallery from 211th District Court Judge Brody Shanklin. Before the jury entered the room, Shanklin said he heard of a second incident of words being exchanged between Patterson’s and Darling’s families.