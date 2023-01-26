On her hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris, Lily Collins’ style is anything but subtle. In fact, her character, Emily Cooper, has become known for her over-the-top outfits, voluminous hairstyles, and bright shades of lipstick. In real life, however, the star prefers a much more minimal look. Though a new take for her on-screen character, Lily Collins’ bangs number among her beauty signatures. And, thanks to her time filming in Paris, her styling routine is much more laid back than you’d think — but even Collins learned a thing or two about French-girl beauty in her time playing Emily. When TZR caught up with her on the set of a campaign for hair care brand Living Proof, the star shared everything from her ride-or-die hairstyling product to learning to embrace her “quirky” features.

