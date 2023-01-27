ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Lawsuit seeks to block 2 measures from April ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mayoral candidates spar at forum Monday

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's mayoral candidates met Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters. During a forum Monday evening, incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challengers Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr answered a variety of questions related to public safety, housing, the environment and public transportation.
MADISON, WI
UW System releases results of free speech survey

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
MADISON, WI
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Lawmakers kick off Black History Month at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a celebration at the Capitol. Wednesday marks the beginning of the recognition, which sees communities across the country honor and reflect on Black Americans' achievements throughout history and in the present day. It also serves...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site

MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
MILTON, WI
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6

MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
MADISON, WI
Man accused in 2021 State Street officer shooting sentenced to five years in prison

MADISON, Wis. -- The man arrested during an incident where a Madison police officer shot another officer in October 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Katoine Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury to an officer while resisting arrest, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea deal that involved prosecutors dropping other charges in the same case.
MADISON, WI
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in deadly Lakeside Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- Court officials entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of the man accused in a deadly shooting on Lakeside Street late last year. Edward Smith is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Shantarie Riley in November 2022. The 40-year-old also faces four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
MADISON, WI
Robert A. Regez, Jr.

MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
MADISON, WI
You might have money you don't know about. Here's how to check the state's unclaimed property databases

MADISON, Wis. -- You could have forgotten about a gold mine and you might not even know it. That's the message the state had on Wednesday for National Unclaimed Property Day. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to let people know about state databases that can tell people if they have any unclaimed property.
WISCONSIN STATE

