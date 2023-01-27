Read full article on original website
Lawsuit seeks to block 2 measures from April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeks to block two Republican-sponsored measures from appearing on the April ballot, arguing that they were not submitted on time to the correct elections officials. One question is a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow...
DHS updates school immunization requirements as fewer Wisconsin kids got shots last year
MADISON, Wis. -- For school or child care, you may have to check if your children are up to date on all their shots. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services hopes fresh requirements for chickenpox, meningococcal and Tdap shots will be the shot in the arm to make sure more kids get immunized.
Mayoral candidates spar at forum Monday
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's mayoral candidates met Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters. During a forum Monday evening, incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challengers Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr answered a variety of questions related to public safety, housing, the environment and public transportation.
UW System releases results of free speech survey
OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
Bill to allow red-light cameras in Milwaukee revived
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Red-light cameras and automated speeding tickets would be allowed in Milwaukee under a bipartisan bill put forward Tuesday. The controversial technique of using cameras and computerized radar to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations is unpopular with some drivers, and the measure failed both of the past two sessions of the Wisconsin Legislature.
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
Lawmakers kick off Black History Month at Wisconsin State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a celebration at the Capitol. Wednesday marks the beginning of the recognition, which sees communities across the country honor and reflect on Black Americans' achievements throughout history and in the present day. It also serves...
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site
MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin. Keighton Klos, the Milton House Museum's executive director, said, "A lot of times, when...
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
For the Record: UW Law School follows top universities in pulling out of national rankings
FTR: State bar on what's next as state faces prosecutor shortages. Cheryl Daniels, recent president for the Wisconsin State Bar, joined Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the statewide prosecutor shortage crisis that Dodge County's recent district attorney resignation highlighted. FTR: One-on-one with supreme court candidate Dan Kelly.
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up, a criminal complaint in the case says. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony...
Man accused in 2021 State Street officer shooting sentenced to five years in prison
MADISON, Wis. -- The man arrested during an incident where a Madison police officer shot another officer in October 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Katoine Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty to causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury to an officer while resisting arrest, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety as part of a plea deal that involved prosecutors dropping other charges in the same case.
Shots fired at multiple homes in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said multiple homes were shot at Monday. Officials said an occupied home in Aztalan was shot at just after 8 p.m. and an occupied home in Jefferson was shot at just after 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Home invasion suspects posed as law enforcement officers, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says
HUSTISFORD, Wis. -- Two men posing as law enforcement officers forced their way into a rural Hustisford home over the weekend to try to rob items from those who live there, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to an...
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in deadly Lakeside Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Court officials entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of the man accused in a deadly shooting on Lakeside Street late last year. Edward Smith is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in a shooting that killed 36-year-old Shantarie Riley in November 2022. The 40-year-old also faces four counts of felony bail jumping and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.
Newspaper delivery worker arrested after allegedly stealing $10,000 in altered checks from mailboxes
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a newspaper delivery worker for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars' worth of checks from mailboxes on his route. The sheriff's department says deputies have recently been investigating a number of fraud complaints from across northeast Dane County. Investigators...
Driver arrested following chase through portion of Columbia County, Portage police say
PORTAGE, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after police in Portage said he fled a traffic stop in the city and led law enforcement on a chase through part of Columbia County Monday afternoon. In a news release, the Portage Police Department said an officer stopped the 18-year-old on...
Robert A. Regez, Jr.
MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies man pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man Tuesday whose body was pulled from Lake Waubesa over the weekend. Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary exam confirmed he died from drowning. Emergency crews were called to the northern part...
You might have money you don't know about. Here's how to check the state's unclaimed property databases
MADISON, Wis. -- You could have forgotten about a gold mine and you might not even know it. That's the message the state had on Wednesday for National Unclaimed Property Day. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to let people know about state databases that can tell people if they have any unclaimed property.
