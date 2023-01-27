Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police identify suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager's name.
KHQ Right Now
Airway Heights Police Department shuts down claim of fentanyl-laced paper on car
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - You can't believe just anything you read on social media, as one local drug scare shows. A Facebook post went viral this week, alleging a patron at the Airway Heights Walmart discovered a piece of paper attached their vehicle laced with fentanyl and ketamine. But the...
KHQ Right Now
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Spokane Valley deputies investigating serious rollover crash involving two cars on Sullivan at I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police and fire units are investigating a serious rollover crash involving two cars that occurred on Sullivan at the I-90 on/off ramp intersection. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Initial information says a Subaru was traveling south on...
Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death
SPOKANE — An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
KHQ Right Now
South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
KHQ Right Now
'It's horrifying, you don't have any control': South Hill residents still dealing with icy roads, cars sliding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on the South Hill are dealing with a dangerous commute, as one specific intersection just behind the hospital district is covered in a sheet of ice. “I don't want to have to see anybody stuck,” Carrie McGlohan said. “It's scary, it's horrifying, you don't have any control."
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
idaho.gov
Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KHQ Right Now
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Comments / 0