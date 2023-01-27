ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor's office

By Noah Corrin, NonStop Local Digital Producer
KHQ Right Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Court documents: Young girl was zip-tied to car seat for hours, slapped in face and hit with hammer before death

SPOKANE — An Airway Heights couple accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and driving her body to South Dakota in a U-Haul trailer was extradited to Spokane County this week and made their first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court. Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, and Mandie Miller, 33, are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal mistreatment and unlawful imprisonment. Court Commissioner John Stine kept the couple’s bond at $1 million during Thursday’s hearing. ...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police seek help identifying suspect who abandoned guns and drugs in stolen vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is seeking public help identifying a suspect who allegedly abandoned guns and drugs in a stolen vehicle. According to a release from SPD, officers responded to a shoplifting incident at a business on the 2400 block of North Division Street on Jan. 12. Employees said they saw the suspect leave the store with stolen items and walk towards a vehicle in the parking lot. When employees tried to contact the man, he fled on foot.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Slick conditions for Wednesday commute

Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death at the girls’ home near the University of Idaho this fall. ...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy