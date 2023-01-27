Man, 35, shot dead in Newport News, police say

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Thursday in the Newmarket area of Newport News, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5:40 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Riverlands Drive, which is off Jefferson Avenue southeast of Mercury Boulevard, according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, they located Cordale Darnell Christen Wilson, 35, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the nonemergency number at 757-247-2500 or by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com