ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency, Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops

By Tomás Mier and Charisma Madarang
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7sEE_0kSnxz0g00

A state of emergency has been declared in Georgia due to civil unrest in Atlanta following the police killing of an environmental activist.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the declaration Thursday, which calls for the arrival of 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard to “subdue riot and unlawful assembly” through Feb. 9, after activists threw rocks and set off fireworks at the Atlanta Police Foundation this week.

The National Guard’s arrival “may be necessary to avert the threatened danger and to maintain peace and good order in the particular circumstances,” read Kemp’s declaration.

During the protests , at least three businesses were damaged by rocks and bricks, two police cars were set on fire, and several protestors were arrested, according to local reports .

The civil unrest was prompted by the death of Manuel Teran, 26, who was helping lead protests against the planned creation of a police training complex dubbed “ Cop City ” in a 300-acre forest of the city. Several sources confirmed Teran’s identity to Rolling Stone , noting that Teran went by the name “Tortuguita,” or Little Turtle, a nod to their Venezuelan and Black heritage.

The protests began in November 2021, when activists set up camp in what they refer to as the Weelaunee Forest, where the city council had approved to flatten 85 acres of the forest in order to build the $90 million facility for police- and fire-training.

When Jack Crosbie visited in July of last year while reporting for Rolling Stone , the activists had set up a flourishing, semi-autonomous community under the banner of Defend the Atlanta Forest (DAF). Tortuguita was part of this community, which regularly faced off with law enforcement and construction workers, often working in conjunction to force out the DAF.

The following December, law enforcement’s attempts to clear the protest movement from the forest intensified. In one raid, six protesters were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism.

On Jan. 18, during which activists said a large-scale sweep of the forest involving SWAT teams and several agencies took place, law enforcement officers in Georgia shot and killed Tortuguita.

The George Bureau of Investigation states that Tortuguita was killed after they allegedly shot and wounded a state trooper in the chest, though activists question the official version of events, reports say.

Tortuguita was a beloved activist who helped build ties between local Atlanta activists and full-time forest defenders, who often rely on local networks for support. They joined the protests in May 2022 from Tallahassee, Florida, where friends say they worked on low-income housing construction projects.

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund, a nonprofit organization that provides arrested activists with bail money, jail support, and access to legal representation, wrote in a statement that it was “preparing a legal team to investigate and pursue a wrongful death suit.”

“Georgia State Police has not released body camera footage or meaningful details, and we are concerned a police cover-up could be underway,” the Atlanta Solidarity Fund wrote.

“We know that Georgia Police regularly and consistently lie about the conditions under which they shoot and kill people, and that the ‘facts’ will frequently change to justify police action, no matter how murderous or egregious,” DAF said in a Twitter DM. “No matter what they do, police will always claim to be the actual victims.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has been harsh in his criticism of the movement’s presence in the forest , referring to the encampment as a “criminal network” in a statement after the arrests in December.

The uproar also comes as the state has been implementing a new “domestic terrorism” crime charge that can be used against protestors who “disable or destroy” infrastructure, “intimidate” civilians or “affect the conduct of the government,” per the Washington Post .

Activists have expressed their disapproval of the law due to its broadness and its heavy penalty of 35 years behind bars.

The unrest also comes as five Memphis cops were charged with second-degree murder and other crimes for the death of a Black man named Tyre Nichols. Atlanta has been at the center of many protests related to the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd. Nichols’ and Tortuguita’s death add to a growing civil unrest in the state. Kemp also referred to his previous state of emergency declarations surrounding Floyd on Thursday.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 546

Michael Bailey
4d ago

if you haven't noticed, crime is at an all time high in Georgia. these people are robbing, killing, and being reckless on the highways. these criminals are resisting arrest, and fleeing for police and when they get caught they scream police brutality. the news twist the story to fit a democratic narrative to create separation. the divide and conquer tactic. if your going to break the law, take your punishment like an adult and don't cry like a little baby when you go down.

Reply(74)
232
Guest
4d ago

The governor is to be commended for taking this action to protect the citizens and businesses of Atlanta. This riot is a insurrection against Atlanta and the state of Georgia and should not be allowed. Our laws separate us from the civilized and uncivilized. Peaceful protests without violence and destruction are always welcomed and supported,looting and burning is NOT acceptable and is criminal.

Reply(2)
104
Shelia Lapalm
4d ago

Just lock them up and make them pay for the damages to the business that had nothing to do with it this world is full of meann a-- people that has no respect for anyone and when they go to court if the judge gives them a lighter sentence take the money out of there pocket along with there lawyers this is getting worse by the minute it does not matter what color we are we all bleed the same good job governor..God take the wheel we need you , are.just come take us all home..

Reply(9)
83
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor, Georgia governor team up to fight human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join forces Tuesday in an effort that transcends party lines – fighting modern-day slavery. WATCH LIVE. Dickens, a Democrat, and Kemp, a Republican, will join airport officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

State lawmakers aim to require police bodycams

ATLANTA — Democrats met at lunchtime Monday to discuss how they may try to attack the subject of police reform – and to game plan how to get Republicans on board. Democrats said they’d like to see state law require all uniformed law enforcement personnel to wear body cameras, which "seems to have some bipartisan support," said state Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), the House Democratic whip.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Kemp declares state of emergency; National Guard troops on standby

ATLANTA — Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility known as “Cop City.”. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the troops’...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantatribune.com

Governor Kemp Can’t Make Georgia Communities Safe If He’s Not Ready To Talk About Guns:

My name is Anne Allen Westbrook and I represent Georgia House District 163, Savannah and Chatham County. This week, Governor Brian Kemp gave his State of the State Address before a Joint Session of the House, Senate, and Judiciary. On the subject of public safety, the Governor touted “great strides [Georgia has made] curbing crime.” The facts, however, tell a different story.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Guv Activates 1,000 National Guard Troops Amid ‘Cop City’ Protests

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia on Thursday amid the civil unrest that followed the killing of an environmental activist by police officers. The order also authorized the use of up to 1,000 National Guard troops, making them available to respond to any “unlawful assemblage, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace, and danger existing to persons and property.” His declaration alleges that, during the Jan. 21 protest, “masked activists threw rocks, launched fireworks and burned a police vehicle in front of the Atlanta Police Foundation office building.” Six people were arrested in the wake of the demonstrations, which ignited in response to the Jan. 18 death of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, an activist known as Tortuguita. Terán was part of the movement resisting the creation of a police training complex, pejoratively nicknamed “Cop City,” within a 300-acre forest in Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Terán shot and wounded a state trooper in the chest prior to his death. Read it at FOX 5 Atlanta
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Georgia Is Trying to Kill Protests With Terrorism Charges. Activists Are Undeterred

ATLANTA — Last Saturday, a crowd of protesters clad in black marched up Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. They wrapped t-shirts or balaclavas around their faces, with some stretching tube socks over their shoes, to make it impossible to tell who anyone was. As the protest crossed Ellis Street, the tight block of demonstrators splintered as several masked figures sprinted towards the doors of 191 Peachtree Towers, a gilded skyscraper that houses the offices of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the organization that has poured millions into the promotion and development of an 85-acre police training complex in Atlanta’s South...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Florida Megachurch Moves to Expel LGBTQ Members

A Jacksonville megachurch is requiring members to sign a new, anti-LGBTQ pledge committing to adhere to “biblical sexuality” — or leave the church. Describing the oath as “an exercise in clarity… in a sexually confused world,” First Baptist Church has given members and their families until March to comply.  The pledge compels members to renounce LGBTQ sexual- and gender- expression in favor or “God’s standard for human sexuality,” which the Florida church insists means there are only two genders, as well as that the only morally acceptable sexual “desire and expression” occurs within a marriage between one man and one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
fallriverreporter.com

7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme

BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy