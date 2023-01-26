Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Giants sign former World Series Champion
The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary Major League Baseball Fan Has Reportedly Died At 71
One of Cleveland's most passionate and beloved fans reportedly passed away on Monday. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Cleveland drummer and die-hard Guardians fan John Adams passed away at the age of 71. In a statement from Guardians senior vice president of public affairs Bob DiBiasio, the ...
thecomeback.com
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star
The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement
MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
Phillies Reportedly Sign Harrison
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed former White Sox Josh Harrison to a one-year deal.
Rockies owner Dick Monfort speaks on upcoming 2023 season
The Rockies propped up the NL West division last year with a 64-98 record, their fourth-straight losing season and eleventh in the past 13 campaigns. Yet despite only modest additions this winter, owner Dick Monfort believes the team can play .500 ball this season. “We have a lot of talent,...
Report: SF Giants sign two-time Gold Glove award winning catcher
The SF Giants have reportedly further solidified their catching depth by agreeing to a deal with former Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez.
Mariners' Jerry Dipoto: team likely done adding to roster before camp
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on the latest Locked On Mariners podcast with Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode and offered a fairly thorough review of the club’s offseason strategy and overall roster makeup leading into the 2023 campaign. First off, they’re likely done spending for the time being …
Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.
