Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Giants sign former World Series Champion

The San Francisco Giants signed a former World Series Champion on Monday to a minor-league deal. The Giants agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Joe Ross. Ross, 29, joins San Francisco after spending his entire big-league career with the Washington Nationals. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the news on Monday afternoon. “The Giants Read more... The post Giants sign former World Series Champion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces His Retirement

MLB relief pitcher Darren O'Day revealed his retirement Monday. The 40-year-old announced his decision in a Twitter post reflecting on "a wild ride that I never thought I'd get to experience." "The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote. "When ...
