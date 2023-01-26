Read full article on original website
WLOX
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
WLOX
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis’ Coast Cannabis Medical Dispensary opened its doors on Jan. 28. It’s the first dispensary to open in Hancock County. Community members are already taking advantage of the new store as business rapidly picks up. Local Timothy Stinson said having...
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
WLOX
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
WLOX
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
WLOX
Pass Christian considering new sports complex
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
WLOX
Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
