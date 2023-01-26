ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson County Tuesday morning. The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Franklin Creek Road exit (Exit 75), according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. This is near the Alabama state line. MHP says the truck, carrying...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first medical cannabis dispensary on the Coast is now open. Saturday, customers showed up hours before Coastal Capital Dispensary opened its doors at 9 a.m. To put it simply, business was good. Huge crowds and processing time created a little backlog, but for those waiting...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian considering new sports complex

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development. The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave. Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Self-taught Biloxi students come together to form Lion Dance Team

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Behind every performance is a cast of hard-working performers, and a Lion Dance is no exception. The White Tiger Lion Dance Team started off as a small group of students trying to find a way to represent their church. “Having a football team as a church,...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS

