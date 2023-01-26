Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
MLB
Rays near 3-year extension with Yandy Díaz (source)
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are set to continue their recent run on multiyear contract extensions, as multiple sources told MLB.com on Saturday they are closing in on a three-year, $24 million deal with infielder Yandy Díaz. If finalized, Díaz’s contract would include an option for the 2026 season,...
MLB
With debut in rearview, Steer eyes starting job at third
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- When he gets to Spring Training next month, Reds infielder Spencer Steer knows he has to earn his roster spot. Steer will be aiming for more than that, especially knowing there is a wide-open vacancy at third base, the position where he has the most experience. “Third...
MLB
Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams
You might be one of those baseball fans who have a very specific favorite team -- a team that, because of your upbringing and allegiances, might as well be a religion in your home. That club is your club, 365 days a year, every year of your life. There is your team, and there is opponent. There is nothing wrong with this. It is the foundation of much fandom.
MLB
Seager on new-look Rangers: 'Sky's the limit'
ARLINGTON -- Corey Seager recalls his excitement at Jacob deGrom's introductory press conference back in December. Standing on the concourse at Globe Life Field with a group of his teammates, the shortstop’s smile might have stood out among the rest. "I'm assuming I was [smiling big], because I probably...
MLB
8 teams that addressed their biggest weaknesses
The offseason gives each MLB front office an extended opportunity to pinpoint its roster’s biggest weaknesses and address them. With the current offseason winding down, here’s a position-by-position look at which teams made the most substantial improvements in areas that were major weak spots for them a year ago.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
3 options to fill Toronto's remaining need in outfield
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the bottom of the Blue Jays’ shopping list, beneath a long list of needs since crossed out by a busy offseason, is “another outfielder.”
MLB
Which teams have the best rotation depth?
You can never have too much starting pitching. Teams may enter a season with an idea of who their top five starters are, but rotation depth is imperative during the course of a 162-game marathon. In 2022, 239 hurlers made at least five starts, an average of roughly eight pitchers per team, and there’s value in being able to hand the ball to someone who can give your team quality innings when you need to replace one of your regular starting pitchers.
MLB
Why the Rays could use fewer openers in 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- Jeffrey Springs had plenty of reasons to be excited on Wednesday. He was proud to have earned a four-year, $31 million contract that could be worth up to $65.75 million over the next five years, and he was thrilled to commit to the Rays, who have helped bring out the best in him over the last two years. Springs was perhaps a little overwhelmed thinking about his journey from being a 30th-round Draft pick to where he is now.
MLB
Correa blocking Twins' prospects? 'Hopefully, we're all playing together'
MINNEAPOLIS -- The top two prospects in the Twins’ organization are both first-round shortstops, so it was natural to wonder how they’d feel about their futures in light of Carlos Correa’s return to the Twin Cities on a deal that figures to plant him at shortstop for at least the next six years.
MLB
Craftier Williams enters '23 with closer role his alone
MILWAUKEE -- Barring a shakeup in the coming weeks, Devin Williams will be the last line of defense for a Brewers club being built around the concept of run prevention. Williams went into the last handful of years as the sensational setup man to closer Josh Hader before sliding into the closer's role himself when the Brewers traded Hader to the Padres. This would be his first chance to rack up saves over a full year.
MLB
Will new balanced schedule help the Phillies?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. They signed arguably the best available position player in Trea Turner to an 11-year deal. They shored up the rotation with the addition of dependable righty Taijuan Walker. And they further bolstered a bullpen that shined in the postseason by trading for two-time All-Star closer Gregory Soto and signing veterans Matt Strahm and Craig Kimbrel.
MLB
Q&A: Foscue talks Texas League title, goals for '23
ARLINGTON -- It’s a prospect-heavy newsletter this week as the Rangers held their yearly Minor League leadership minicamp at Globe Life Field and MLB Pipeline dropped its updated Top 100 Prospects list. Justin Foscue was one of the 11 Rangers prospects selected to come to Arlington for the leadership...
MLB
Phillies sign versatile Harrison to 1-year deal
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies sacrificed bench depth in January, when they traded Matt Vierling and Nick Maton to the Tigers for Gregory Soto. They addressed that shortcoming on Monday, signing utility player Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million contract. To make room for Harrison on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Sam Coonrod for assignment.
MLB
Yankees, Gleyber Torres avoid arbitration with 1-year deal
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with infielder Gleyber Torres, avoiding arbitration. Torres’ agreement is for $9.95 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The figure represents the midpoint between Torres and the club; Torres requested $10.2 million, and the club offered $9.7 million.
MLB
Giants reach deal with Gold Glove catcher Pérez (report)
The Giants and veteran catcher Roberto Pérez have agreed to a Major League contract, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The club has not confirmed. Pérez, who turned 34 last month, is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, taking home the honor in 2019 and '20 while with Cleveland. His strong defense, game-calling ability and rapport with the pitchers he's worked with have kept him in the big leagues since he made his debut in 2014, despite a career .658 OPS.
MLB
How top prospect is preparing for first camp
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery interacted with shortstop Tim Anderson when Montgomery was called up a couple of times from the Minor League side to big league Spring Training last year. Those conversations figure to be a bit more in-depth in 2023, as the No. 1 White Sox prospect and No....
MLB
In Brown, Astros get 'class act' as GM
Phillies legend Del Unser and Omar Minaya, the Yankees’ senior advisor to baseball operations, both played roles in Dana Brown’s success as he was climbing up the baseball ladder. Both were pleased by the Astros hiring Brown as their general manager. “I was not shocked [Brown was named...
MLB
Greinke set to return to KC on 1-year deal (source)
Zack Greinke and the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the veteran right-hander in Kansas City for his age-39 season, a source told MLB.com's Anne Rogers on Monday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical and was first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe.
MLB
Yankees hire Wilkerson as assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK -- The Yankees have completed their coaching staff for the 2023 season, announcing that Brad Wilkerson has been named as the club’s assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson, who played in the Majors with the Expos/Nationals, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays, will join hitting coach Dillon Lawson and assistant hitting coach Casey Dykes on the Yankees’ staff. He fills a vacancy created when Hensley Meulens departed to accept the Rockies’ lead hitting coach position.
Comments / 0